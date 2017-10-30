 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez Wore a Robe in the "Wolves" Music Video, and We're 100% Stealing the Look

There's been a very obvious trend in Selena Gomez's outfits lately, and we're absolutely catching on. The singer appears to have a thing for pink, and she cannot get enough of comfortable pajama looks. In her new "Wolves" music video with DJ Marshmello, the 25-year-old star combined her two favorite styles in a stunning pink silk robe.

In the video, which was exclusively released on Spotify, Selena FaceTimes the DJ and runs around her gorgeous house singing the pumped-up song. This isn't the first time Selena has opted for a laid-back music video look. She did the same with "Good For You," where she chose a similar bright pink floral dress. Read on to see Selena in the new video, shop similar silk robe options ahead, then check out more of her memorable ensembles to re-create.

Selena in the "Wolves" Music Video
Shop Similar Robes
La Perla Azalea Short Kimono Robe
ASOS Crushed Velvet Mini Robe
Josie Lolita Silk Robe
Carine Gilson Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Robe
KissKill Eva Silk Robe
Ralph Lauren Women's Lace & Satin Robe
Carine Gilson Lace Detail Robe
Plum Pretty Sugar Women's Sweetheart Robe
