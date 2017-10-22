 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez's Next Coach Campaign Is Here, and It Comes With Great Style Advice

Selena Gomez's holiday campaign for Coach just dropped, and it's all sorts of moody and romantic. While Selena collaborated on her own line of bags with designer Stuart Vevers, she introduces the new Dinky purse in the gorgeous shots, which is a crossbody-to-clutch design that was freshened up from Coach's 1970s archives.

But Selena also divulged her own holiday secrets, touching on her personal taste when it comes to Winter outerwear. "My personal style doesn't really change around the holidays. I am happy wearing warm clothes. Coach has these amazing shearling jackets that I can't wait to wear," she said.

A quick browse through the brand's website uncovers a handful of cozy-looking designs that can be worn all the way through Spring, in fact. Read on to admire Selena's photo series in full, shot by Steven Meisel, then shop the jackets Selena's referring to, along with alternatives from more of your favorite retailers.

Zara Leather Biker Jacket
$169
Buy Now
Selena's Holiday 2017 Coach Campaign
Shop the Shearling Jackets Selena's Loving
Coach Sundae Shearling Varsity Jacket
Coach Reversible Shearling Tracksuit
Coach Shearling Lumber Jacket
Coach Eagle Raggedy Shearling Jacket
Zara Leather Biker Jacket
Scripted Faux Shearling Varsity Jacket
First & I Varsity Style Teddy Fur Bomber
Missguided Plus Shearling Borg Aviator Jacket
Opening Ceremony Faux Fur Varsity Jacket
Mother The Letterman Faux Fur Bomber Jacket
Forever 21 Varsity Faux Shearling Hooded Jacket
River Island Pink Faux Fur Trim Aviator Jacket
