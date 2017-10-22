Selena Gomez's Next Coach Campaign Is Here, and It Comes With Great Style Advice

Selena Gomez's holiday campaign for Coach just dropped, and it's all sorts of moody and romantic. While Selena collaborated on her own line of bags with designer Stuart Vevers, she introduces the new Dinky purse in the gorgeous shots, which is a crossbody-to-clutch design that was freshened up from Coach's 1970s archives.

But Selena also divulged her own holiday secrets, touching on her personal taste when it comes to Winter outerwear. "My personal style doesn't really change around the holidays. I am happy wearing warm clothes. Coach has these amazing shearling jackets that I can't wait to wear," she said.

A quick browse through the brand's website uncovers a handful of cozy-looking designs that can be worn all the way through Spring, in fact. Read on to admire Selena's photo series in full, shot by Steven Meisel, then shop the jackets Selena's referring to, along with alternatives from more of your favorite retailers.