Selena Gomez's Jeans Are Fall's Biggest Denim Trend, So What Are You Waiting For?

During her time in New York, Selena Gomez has been keeping plenty of Fall staples on rotation, but she also works standout, retro-inspired pieces into the mix. From a cream grandpa cardigan to round sunglasses and then a striped duster and chunky loafers that looked straight out of the '90s, Selena's slowly paid homage to a handful of different decades.

Enter her Louis Vuitton cropped flares with leather patchwork at the pockets. Selena wore a similar pair at the Spring 2018 Coach show, but it looks like the '70s silhouette is sticking around in her wardrobe. Selena completed her outfit with the same Tod's shoes she wore for multiple outings, a cozy sweater, turtleneck tank, her self-designed ivory Coach bag, and a gold anklet she admitted she doesn't like to take off.

If you like the look of her denim, you can shop similar styles that have been embroidered with swatches of leather. Whether you choose seriously eye-catching pants with multiple embellishments or a sleek option with a contrast pocket is up to you. Either way, you'll be taking a note from Selena and upgrading your regular old jean drawer.

Coach Patched Jeans
Tommy Hilfiger Flared Patched Jeans
Edun High-Rise Cropped Jeans
J.W.Anderson Cotton Denim Jeans With Leather Logo Patch
Hellessy Patchwork Flared Jeans
Alexander McQueen Patchwork Flare Jeans
Don't Cry Jeans
Roberto Cavalli Patchwork Denim
