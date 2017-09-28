 Skip Nav
The Unexpected Pair of Jeans Kate Middleton and Amal Clooney Have in Common

As soon as we spotted Huma Abedin, Hillary Clinton's right hand woman, in a pair of embroidered Alice + Olivia flares, we paused. We had seen these before. Lawyer and activist Amal Clooney wore them exactly one year ago to visit husband George on the set of his film. While it should come as no surprise that two powerful, busy women share the same sense of style, take a second to zero in on these jeans. They're rather groovy for a work wardrobe, aren't they?

But Amal and Huma have both proven that it's possible to maintain a colorful look through all seasons and occasions, so why shouldn't bell-bottoms fit the bill? We did some digging, and it turns out there are a handful of high-status, professional ladies who own the same '70s-inspired silhouette — Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama included — and they even wear them while they're on the job. Read on to see how these inspirational gals polish off their flares, then shop for similar designs, and get to it.

Huma Abedin in Flares
Amal Clooney in Flares
Michelle Obama in Flares
Kate Middleton in Flares
Queen Letizia in Flares
Queen Rania in Flares
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds