Selena Gomez Is Bringing Back the Sweater Trend You Thought Was Long Gone

It seems like every time Selena Gomez has a break from working on Woody Allen's film, she steps out in another Fall staple for us to covet. The singer and actress has been sticking to a handful of basics during her time in New York, but this grandpa sweater appears to be brand new. With its oversize silhouette and gold buttons, the piece stood out instantly against a dark turtleneck, Alice + Olivia distressed jeans, and Selena's black Tod's loafers.

We love how she highlighted its shade with her self-designed Coach bag too. Selena's oversize Jennifer Fisher hoops and round sunglasses spoke to the retro vibe — cardigans like these can be traced back to the '50s, after all. Nevertheless, her easy layering idea is one we're willing to try, just once we shop similar cozy knits available now. Ahead, jump on the bandwagon with us.