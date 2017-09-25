 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton
I Re-Created Kate Middleton's Most Iconic Looks — and, Yes, I Felt Like Royalty
Selena Gomez's New York City Wardrobe Is Full of Functional Pieces For Women on the Go

Selena Gomez is filming her new movie with Woody Allen in New York City and packed appropriately for her trip. Like most New Yorkers, Selena's living in her jeans, and this plaid duster coat from Rouje Paris, which she pairs with sweaters and tees to accommodate for transitional weather. Denim appears to be part of her movie character's look too, as Selena's on-set wardrobe has been pretty casual.

She's making the most of her time here and her outfits haven't lacked a fashion-girl touch. Whether she's accessorizing with jewelry or sneakers, Selena's city outfits are always functional and achievable. She's even adopted the "wear all black" NYC signature. For now, the star has traded her West coast vibes for East coast ones and we're not complaining. Read on to see a rundown of all the outfits she's worn while in the Big Apple.

Denim
On the set of her new movie, Selena dressed down in a tank top, frayed jeans, and Golden Goose sneakers, which she's been wearing nonstop.
Selena stayed cozy in her sweater and cuffed jeans while holding her new puppy Charles. The star gave her sneakers a break by slipping into black open-back tassel loafers.
White T-Shirts
Selena styled her denim with an oversize band t-shirt featuring The Mighty Mighty Bosstones logo and Louis Vuitton patent ankle booties. She also carried the Selena Grace Coach bag from her collab with the brand.
For a rain scene, Selena covered up her outfit with a coral bomber jacket and carried a green St. Louis GM from Goyard tote.
Selena's The Mighty Mighty Bosstones t-shirt made an appearance again, though this time she wore it with white joggers, white sneakers, and draped a sweatshirt over her shoulders.
Transitional Jackets
You'll recognize Selena on the streets of NYC by her classic trench coat. She's worn it so many times, we suspect it's part of her movie character's look.
A good coat instantly dresses up any outfit and Selena's pinstripe duster Norma Kamali trench did exactly that. She wore it with a pair of cropped black jeans, a t-shirt, and chunky leather loafers by Tod's.
Selena sat front row at Coach's Spring '18 show wearing head to toe Coach, obviously, and all eyes were on her brown moto jacket.
While in NYC, the star made time to stop by the Coach store for an appearance promoting her collab with the label. Selena wore a monogrammed bomber jacket with her all-black outfit.
End-of-Summer Dresses
For street style with an edge, Selena wore combat booties with a more feminine, sheer dress.
Selena soaked up the last few weeks of Summer in her dot-print midi dress from Rouje. The easy "toss on and go" piece was worn with a cardigan, Roberi & Fraud frames, and Louis Vuitton sneakers.
