 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
No Star Has Ever Pulled a Style Switch-Up Like Selena Gomez
Award Season
The Looks at the Billboard Music Awards Were Fresh to Death
Pippa Middleton
Pippa Middleton's Wedding Dress Is a High-Necked, Cap-Sleeved Dream
Award Season
Cher's Turning Back Time With This Iconic Billboard Music Awards Look
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 24  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
No Star Has Ever Pulled a Style Switch-Up Like Selena Gomez

It takes a lot of confidence to completely revamp your look, especially when you're in the public eye. Selena Gomez knows a thing or two about that. The performer has managed to successfully define her style from the street to the red carpet to the stage, but as they say, "it takes a village." Selena credits much of her transformation to stylist Kate Young, who she began working with in 2015 while promoting her Revival tour.

Before that, she developed a relationship with Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière, and he's dressed her for many events. Selena became a face of the brand, repping her favorite fashion house at the Met Gala and beyond. Now, she's working with Coach and Stuart Vevers to further define her style code. In 23 photos, you can see how she's held onto her sex appeal but embraced sophistication, all while managing to keep her feet firmly planted on the ground. Of course, it helps when you're balancing Louis Vuitton's sturdy platform boots with a delicate Coach bag.

Related
18 Selena Gomez Bikinigrams That Prove She's Definitely a 10
14 Reasons This Is Selena Gomez's Most Stylish Year Yet
If This Street Style Is Any Indication, Selena Gomez's 2017 Looks Are Going to Be Good

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity Style InstagramsStyle ProfileCelebrity Street StyleSelena GomezRed CarpetCelebrity Style
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Award Season
by Sarah Wasilak
The Best Kanye West Shoes
Kanye West
A Comprehensive Guide to Every Shoe Kanye West Made Famous
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Sexiest Dresses 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
The Unspoken Dress Code at the Billboard Music Awards Is Straight-Up Sexy
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Soma
How to Find Your Own Bra Size Right at Home
by Sarah Wasilak
Ciara Gives Birth to Second Child 2017
Celebrity Kids
Ciara Gives Birth to a Baby Girl!
by Brittney Stephens
Olivia Culpo's Printed 1-Piece Instagram
Olivia Culpo
The Back of Olivia Culpo's Sexy Swimsuit Would Make Anybody Blush
by Nikita Ramsinghani
We Don't Know What to Think About Kendall Jenner's See-Through Pants
Celebrity Style
We Don't Know What to Think About Kendall Jenner's See-Through Pants
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Hillary Clinton Campaign T-Shirts
Hillary Clinton
The 14 Most Stylish Ways to Show You're #StillWithHer
by Sarah Wasilak
Lottie Moss Style Pictures
Celebrity Style
24 Things to Know About Kate Moss's Stylish Little Sister
by Sarah Wasilak
Cher's Outfits at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Celebrities Covering Selena
Jackie Cruz
8 Celebrities Who Covered Selena's Music and Hit It Out of the Park
by Celia Fernandez
Sunglasses For Face Shape
tura
5 Rules For Sunglasses Shopping Like a Professional
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds