No Star Has Ever Pulled a Style Switch-Up Like Selena Gomez

It takes a lot of confidence to completely revamp your look, especially when you're in the public eye. Selena Gomez knows a thing or two about that. The performer has managed to successfully define her style from the street to the red carpet to the stage, but as they say, "it takes a village." Selena credits much of her transformation to stylist Kate Young, who she began working with in 2015 while promoting her Revival tour.

Before that, she developed a relationship with Louis Vuitton designer Nicolas Ghesquière, and he's dressed her for many events. Selena became a face of the brand, repping her favorite fashion house at the Met Gala and beyond. Now, she's working with Coach and Stuart Vevers to further define her style code. In 23 photos, you can see how she's held onto her sex appeal but embraced sophistication, all while managing to keep her feet firmly planted on the ground. Of course, it helps when you're balancing Louis Vuitton's sturdy platform boots with a delicate Coach bag.