Yep, Selena Gomez Wore Actual PJs in Public — and Yep, She Rocked Them

If you've ever had any hesitation to wear your pajamas out in public, Selena Gomez will convince you to put those qualms to rest once and for all. The singer was spotted on the streets of New York City sporting a silky Olivia von Halle sleep shirt as a dress, and honestly, we're so into it. The shiny satin number has long sleeves, which she pushed up, and an intricate pattern you can only really appreciate when you zoom in. With an easy, breezy silhouette, this oversize pajama shirt looks like the comfiest nighttime outfit possible.

Selena styled the effortlessly sexy shirt dress by tying a fuzzy black sweater around her neck country club style. Of course, because she's practically the queen of sneakers, Selena paired her PJs with the freshest white Puma kicks, complete with an anklet — a throwback shoe-ccessorizing trend she's resurrected. Ahead, catch a glimpse at the singer shamelessly wearing her pajamas out at night like the damn street style queen she is, then keep reading to shop the exact dress, along with similar options, for yourself.