 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Yep, Selena Gomez Wore Actual PJs in Public — and Yep, She Rocked Them

If you've ever had any hesitation to wear your pajamas out in public, Selena Gomez will convince you to put those qualms to rest once and for all. The singer was spotted on the streets of New York City sporting a silky Olivia von Halle sleep shirt as a dress, and honestly, we're so into it. The shiny satin number has long sleeves, which she pushed up, and an intricate pattern you can only really appreciate when you zoom in. With an easy, breezy silhouette, this oversize pajama shirt looks like the comfiest nighttime outfit possible.

Selena styled the effortlessly sexy shirt dress by tying a fuzzy black sweater around her neck country club style. Of course, because she's practically the queen of sneakers, Selena paired her PJs with the freshest white Puma kicks, complete with an anklet — a throwback shoe-ccessorizing trend she's resurrected. Ahead, catch a glimpse at the singer shamelessly wearing her pajamas out at night like the damn street style queen she is, then keep reading to shop the exact dress, along with similar options, for yourself.

Related
We Know Exactly Where Selena Gomez Shops — and Now So Do You
Zara Floral Print Dress
$70
Buy Now
Yep, Selena Gomez Wore Actual PJs in Public — and Yep, She Rocked Them
Yep, Selena Gomez Wore Actual PJs in Public — and Yep, She Rocked Them
Yep, Selena Gomez Wore Actual PJs in Public — and Yep, She Rocked Them
Yep, Selena Gomez Wore Actual PJs in Public — and Yep, She Rocked Them
The Exact Pajama Dress Selena Was Wearing
Zara Floral Print Dress
Toteme Pajama Shirtdress
Alexander Wang Women's Silk Shirtdress
Derek Rose Silk-Satin Shirtdress
Lise Charmel Orchid Paradis Long-Sleeve Satin Sleepshirt
Neiman Marcus Dot-Print Silk Sleepshirt
Hanro Modal & Silk Boyfriend Sleepshirt
Start Slideshow
Olivia Von HalleCelebrity Street StyleSelena GomezGet The LookFallCelebrity StylePajamasDressesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Derek Rose Intimates SHOP MORE
Derek Rose
Brindisi silk-satin pyjama set
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$369$184
Derek Rose
Bailey silk-satin pyjama set
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$241
Derek Rose
Brindisi silk-satin pyjama set
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$369$258
Derek Rose
Kate geometric-print cotton pyjama set
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$117
Derek Rose
Amalfi cotton-batiste pyjama set
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$117
Alexander Wang Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Alexander Wang
Tie-Front Striped Shirtdress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$375$281.25
Alexander Wang
Women's Stripe Tie Front Shirtdress
from Nordstrom
$375
Alexander Wang
Classic Boat Neck Dress with Pocket
from shopbop.com
$95
Alexander Wang
Women's Fitted Bustier Minidress
from Barneys New York
$450
Alexander Wang
Bralette Midi Dress in Red. - size 0 (also in 2,4,6)
from REVOLVE
$395$178
Neiman Marcus Intimates SHOP MORE
Commando
Technical Mesh Long-Sleeve Top, Black
from Neiman Marcus
$78
Spanx
High-Waisted Luxe Sheer Tights
from Neiman Marcus
$28
Frame
Button-Front Silk Pajama Blouse
from Neiman Marcus
$285
Wolford
Lace-Filigree Stay-Up Thigh-High Stockings, Black
from Neiman Marcus
$85$59
Lise Charmel
Love Fantasme Lace Demi Bra, Red
from Neiman Marcus
$172$120
Alexander Wang Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
everydaypursuits
maryorton
lisadnyc
chic_everywhere
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds