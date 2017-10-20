Don't Let Selena Gomez's Pink Heels Distract You From Her Perfect Fall Sweater

Selena Gomez isn't afraid to take fashion risks. Whether she's rocking actual pajamas with sneakers in public or patent-leather Louis Vuitton booties with a star-shaped heel, her style knows no limits. But the best part about Selena's style is that she can also transition back to basics seamlessly. The singer recently took to social media to announce a new song with the DJ Marshmello, and while we're obviously excited about the music, we were in awe of her perfect Fall outfit.

Selena wears a Veronica Beard Jude sweater in black. The wool sweater features gold button embellishments and billowy sleeves, making it the perfect Fall top to take you into the cooler months. Selena paired the sweater with blue jeans and pink suede Manolo Blahnik Allura slingback pumps. Just pass me a Pumpkin Spice Latte and we're ready to go! Read on to see Selena rocking the quintessential Fall outfit and shop her adorable sweater, as well as similar options.