Selena Gomez's Sexy Sweater Dress Comes With a Super Practical Pair of Boots

Leave it to Selena Gomez to make even the simplest of monochrome looks fashionable. The singer was seen outside Hillsong Church wearing a black turtleneck sweater dress that featured billowy sleeves. This isn't the first time she's rocked this Fall staple as she recently wore a gray sweater dress over a pair of pants. Selena finished her look off with a pair of shoes that every woman should own: block-heel ankle boots. Keep reading to have a look at her complete ensemble and shop similar versions of her practical boots, too.

Selena Styled Her Black Sweater Dress With a Pair of Classic Ankle Boot
Celebrity Street StyleSelena GomezFallCelebrity StyleDressesBootsFall Fashion
