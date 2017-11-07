Selena Gomez's Sexy Sweater Dress Comes With a Super Practical Pair of Boots

Leave it to Selena Gomez to make even the simplest of monochrome looks fashionable. The singer was seen outside Hillsong Church wearing a black turtleneck sweater dress that featured billowy sleeves. This isn't the first time she's rocked this Fall staple as she recently wore a gray sweater dress over a pair of pants. Selena finished her look off with a pair of shoes that every woman should own: block-heel ankle boots. Keep reading to have a look at her complete ensemble and shop similar versions of her practical boots, too.