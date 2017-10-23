 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez Pulled Off Fall's Trickiest Trend Without Batting an Eye

One of Fall's biggest trends this year is wearing a dress over a pair of jeans. While we've spotted this look on street style stars all season long, we can see how it may seem a little overwhelming to try at first, but Selena Gomez has mastered the trend seamlessly. The actress wore a sleeveless gray sweater over a pair of black pants and finished off her ensemble with a pair of Manolo Blahnik slingbacks. Keep reading to have a look at her outfit ahead and buy similar versions of her sweater dress if you want to give this trend a try, too.

Related
Don't Let Selena Gomez's Pink Heels Distract You From Her Perfect Fall Sweater
Selena Gomez Pulled Off Fall's Trickiest Trend Without Batting an Eye
Topshop Sweater Dress
Adrianna Papell Turtleneck Dress
A.n.a. Sweater Dress
Rag & Bone Ace Cashmere Dress
James Perse Cashmere Turtleneck Dress
Glamorous Plus-Size Sweater Dress
ASOS Sweater Dress
Start Slideshow
Style TipsStyle How ToSelena GomezGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleTrendsJeansDenimDressesManolo BlahnikFall FashionShopping
Shop More
JCPenney Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
JCPenney
A.N.A a.n.a Lace Off The Shoulder Dress
from JCPenney
$60$23.99
Liz Claiborne
Sleeveless Dress - Tall
from JCPenney
$45$32.99
R & M Richards
R&M Richards Short-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Dress
from JCPenney
$80$59.99
Ronni Nicole
Sleeveless Embellished Maxi Dress
from JCPenney
$72$31.99
R & M Richards
R&M Collection 3/4-Sleeve Sequin Lace Jacket Dress
from JCPenney
$120$89.99
Adrianna Papell Dresses SHOP MORE
Adrianna Papell
Beaded Gown
from Dillard's
$260
Adrianna Papell
Women's Sequin Lace & Tulle Gown
from Nordstrom
$219
Adrianna Papell
Women's Draped Blouson Sheath Dress
from Nordstrom
$140
Adrianna Papell
Women's Beaded Mesh Gown
from Nordstrom
$379$284.25
Adrianna Papell
Women's Illusion Yoke Lace Gown
from Nordstrom
$349$243.90
Rag & Bone Day Dresses SHOP MORE
Rag & Bone
Mason Shirtdress
from shopbop.com
$395
Rag & Bone
Ara Textured Tie-Back Shirtdress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$450$111.60
Rag & Bone
Brighton Layered Gingham Poplin Dress - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$550
Rag & Bone
Women's Daphne Varsity Sweater Dress
from Nordstrom
$550$329.98
Rag & Bone
Women's Londar Print Swing Dress
from Nordstrom
$550$329.98
Topshop Day Dresses AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Nostalgia
13 Products That Will Give All '90s Girls Major Nostalgia
by Macy Cate Williams
Halloween
45 Horror Movie Halloween Costumes That Will Freak Your Friends Out
by Ryan Roschke
Halloween
17 Gloriously Creepy Halloween Costumes Inspired by Stephen King Characters
by Quinn Keaney
We Spy Style
We Spy: Don't Be a Fashion Victim! Avoid These BAD Fall Trends
by Allison McNamara
Adrianna Papell Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
jennacolgrove
karen.rock
sbigley
brittandwhit
Rag & Bone Day Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
gracefullytaylored
fashionlyso
elizahiggins
cocoincashmere
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds