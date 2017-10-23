Selena Gomez Pulled Off Fall's Trickiest Trend Without Batting an Eye

One of Fall's biggest trends this year is wearing a dress over a pair of jeans. While we've spotted this look on street style stars all season long, we can see how it may seem a little overwhelming to try at first, but Selena Gomez has mastered the trend seamlessly. The actress wore a sleeveless gray sweater over a pair of black pants and finished off her ensemble with a pair of Manolo Blahnik slingbacks. Keep reading to have a look at her outfit ahead and buy similar versions of her sweater dress if you want to give this trend a try, too.