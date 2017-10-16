Selena Gomez Just Wore the Easy Fall Uniform Everyone Loves

There are a hundred ways to style a sweater for Fall, but the easiest way is simply to wear it with jeans. Selena Gomez gave this go-to combination a try when she participated in the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief event. The star stayed warm and cozy in her stylish tan sweater by Khaite. The cool detail to notice about Selena's oversize top were the extralong sleeves that bunched up over her hands.

To give her outfit that fashion girl touch, Selena wore a pair of cuffed blue jeans, also by Khaite, with black pumps. The outfit looked effortless — it's one anyone can throw on for Fall. If you love the simplicity of one-and-done looks, you'll want to shop Selena's sweater, plus similar options, below.