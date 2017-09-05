Selena Gomez's Summer Dress Is the Kind to Make You Say, "I Want It Too"

Summer is close to an end and every fashion girl in NYC is trying to give her dresses one last chance to shine. That's what we think Selena Gomez was trying to accomplish when she stepped out in her Rouje dress. The cap-sleeved dot-print midi had a plunging v-neck and five buttons trailing down the sides. The easy "toss on and go" piece was styled with Selena's namesake Coach bag, Roberi & Fraud frames, and a pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers, which she wore over the weekend.

Sometimes we forget how easy it is to pull off the dress and sneaker combo, but Selena just reminded us that now is the best time to execute the look. Come Fall, you just might be styling your dresses with ankle boots after all. Sadly, Selena's exact number isn't available to shop, but we found some similar options ahead.