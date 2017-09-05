 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez's Summer Dress Is the Kind to Make You Say, "I Want It Too"

Summer is close to an end and every fashion girl in NYC is trying to give her dresses one last chance to shine. That's what we think Selena Gomez was trying to accomplish when she stepped out in her Rouje dress. The cap-sleeved dot-print midi had a plunging v-neck and five buttons trailing down the sides. The easy "toss on and go" piece was styled with Selena's namesake Coach bag, Roberi & Fraud frames, and a pair of Louis Vuitton sneakers, which she wore over the weekend.

Sometimes we forget how easy it is to pull off the dress and sneaker combo, but Selena just reminded us that now is the best time to execute the look. Come Fall, you just might be styling your dresses with ankle boots after all. Sadly, Selena's exact number isn't available to shop, but we found some similar options ahead.

Altuzarra Cap-Sleeve Dress
Reformation Addy Dress
H&M Dress
HVN Silk Kimono Dress
ASOS Print Dress
Altuzarra
Camilla Cap Sleeve Dress
from Kirna Zabete
$1,895
Reformation
Addy Dress
from Reformation
$218
H&M
V-neck Dress
from H&M
$29.99
MATCHESFASHION.COM
HVN Cassie Harley's Comet-print silk kimono
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$775
Asos
City Maxi Tea Dress In Polka Dot Print
from Asos
$48
