 Skip Nav
Karl Lagerfeld
17 Chanel Runway Sets That Were Absolutely Outrageous
Street Style
The Best Model Street Style Looks From Paris Fashion Week So Far
Street Style
The Hottest Fashion Week Accessories — Straight From the Street
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These Runway Bags Are Worth the Wait

Few things can distract from the amazing clothes on the runway, but Fashion Week's hottest accessories are definitely giving those garments a run for their money!

With wicker baskets, fringed totes, and floral bags coming down the catwalk from designers like Brock Collection, Calvin Klein, and Oscar de la Renta, we're setting aside a large portion of our Spring shopping budget exclusively for bags. Get ahead on the trend with our gallery to catch a glimpse of next season's most amazing designs as they turn up in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.

Fringe: Calvin Klein
Fringe: Anna Sui
Fringe: Alexander Wang
Fringe: Michael Kors
Fringe: Ulla Johnson
Fringe: Balmain
Fringe: Carven
Fringe: Versace
Fringe: Christian Dior
Fringe: Dolce & Gabbana
Fringe: Fendi
Fringe: Loewe
Fringe: Tod's
Fringe: Sachin + Babi
Striped: Tory Burch
Striped: Tom Ford
Striped: Kate Spade New York
Striped: 3.1 Phillip Lim
Striped: Marques' Almeida
Striped: Emilio Pucci
Striped: Giorgio Armani
Striped: Giorgio Armani
Striped: Loewe
Striped: Proenza Schouler
Striped: Dried Van Noten
Striped: Jason Wu
Pastel: Tom Ford
Pastel: Calvin Klein
Pastel: Creatures of Comfort
Pastel: Victoria Beckham
Pastel: Ulla Johnson
78
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
RunwayTrendsBagsFashion Week
Join The Conversation
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski's Dress Left Little to the Imagination, but Her Heels Were From Our Wildest Dreams
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Amal Clooney Favorite Brands at Fashion Week Spring 2018
Amal Clooney
by Marina Liao
Gigi Hadid Wearing Gold Tassel Mules
Gigi Hadid
by Sarah Wasilak
Selena Gomez Wearing Cream Cardigan in New York
Selena Gomez
by Sarah Wasilak
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Walk Paris Fashion Week
Beauty News
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Totally Owned the Runway at This Epic Fashion Week Show
by Morgane Le Caer
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds