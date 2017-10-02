These Runway Bags Are Worth the Wait

Few things can distract from the amazing clothes on the runway, but Fashion Week's hottest accessories are definitely giving those garments a run for their money!

With wicker baskets, fringed totes, and floral bags coming down the catwalk from designers like Brock Collection, Calvin Klein, and Oscar de la Renta, we're setting aside a large portion of our Spring shopping budget exclusively for bags. Get ahead on the trend with our gallery to catch a glimpse of next season's most amazing designs as they turn up in New York, London, Milan, and Paris.