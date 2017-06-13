6/13/17 6/13/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Summer Star Dresses These 15 Star-Print Dresses Are Going to Be All Over Instagram This Summer June 13, 2017 by Krista Jones 4 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Star print is calling your name. It's showing up everywhere right now. From your leggings to your sneakers and even your handbags, this trend is not going away any time soon. Whether you're heading to work or out with your friends, look your best this Summer by wearing this popular print. Shop these sweet finds and pick up a statement dress you can wear all season. Shop Brands Lovers + Friends · P.A.R.O.S.H. · Sanctuary · Little White Lies · Current/Elliott · Asos · A.L.C. · Miu Miu · Tommy Hilfiger · Claudie Pierlot Asos Mix and Match Star-Print Dress This monochrome Asos Mix and Match Star-Print Dress ($46) is perfect if you love black and white. The separated top and bottom look like you're wearing a skirt set. The curved waist is flattering for all figures. Not sure how to style? Throw on some sneakers and you're ready for a casual day. HVN Nora Star-Print Silk Dress This brand is loved celebrities and all over Instagram right now. Get in on the trend with this HVN Nora Star-Print Silk Dress ($545). Pair with sneakers for the daytime or your next festival. You can also take this on a night out by wearing with tan strappy sandals and a light denim jacket. For Love and Lemons Aurora Ruffle Dress You are going to want to try this feminine For Love and Lemons Aurora Ruffle Dress ($189). The sweet ruffled shoulders give it a soft touch. Pair with wedges or even metallic sandals for your next date night. If you love mixing prints, finish with a leopard clutch for the ultimate romantic statement. Lovers + Friends x Revolve July Dress This Lovers + Friends x Revolve July Dress ($158) was born for festival season. The front cutout will make you feel extra feminine and summery, too. The tie and ruffled hem add extra sweet touches. Pair with white sneakers for an understated look. A.L.C. Pedro Dress This 100 percent silk A.L.C. Pedro Dress ($595) is ideal for a workday outfit. The almost-sheer top gives this the look of a skirt and top, too. The front pockets and button-up front make this a more professional-looking dress. The long sleeves will keep you warm on those chilly Summer nights or when the AC is blasting in your office. Miu Miu Star-Print V-Neck Crepe Midi Dress It's always fun to wear pieces from a Resort 2017 collection. If you agree, invest in this Miu Miu Star-Print V-Neck Crepe Midi Dress ($1,438, originally $2,055). It was inspired by '90s rave culture. The blue-and-white dress has stars that actually reflect a glowing yellow tint. Pair with a contrasting print for the ultimate fashion statement. P.A.R.O.S.H. Printed Stars Dress Sheer everything is what everyone is wearing right now. This P.A.R.O.S.H. Printed Stars Dress ($252) is a practical way to bring this trend into Summer. The short sleeves will keep you from sweating when on the go. Throw on your favorite heels and this dress works at almost every event. Tommy Hilfiger Tommy x Gigi Silk Printed A-Line Dress The Tommy Hilfiger collaboration with Gigi Hadid is on everyone's mind right now. And the Tommy x Gigi Silk Printed A-Line Dress ($166, originally $275) is fun piece from the line. The crocheted trim, A-line cut, and V-neck features make this dress extra special. Wear it to your next Fourth of July party for a festive look. Mara Hoffman Starblast Keyhole Dress This ombré, yellow, and pastel pink Mara Hoffman Starblast Keyhole Dress ($121) is the ultimate warm-weather dress. Wear it to your next pool party or pack away for your next vacation. The spaghetti straps and keyhole top make this a cool choice when the sun is shining on you. Pair with sandals for a laid-back look. Sanctuary Harlow Dress This Sanctuary Harlow Dress ($119) is exclusive to Bloomingdale's. This is ideal for those hot days in the city when you want something lightweight. It has an easy pullover style for those days you just feel like dressing easy and still looking cute. Pair with a white tee for a '90s-girl vibe. The English Factory Denim Pinafore Dress in Star Print You'll look super trendy in this The English Factory Dress in Star Print ($56). Denim mixed with star print is a huge win for the season. You can style this dress with a tank top, a t-shirt, or even an off-the-shoulder top. Throw on with sneakers for a comfy all-day outfit. Little White Lies Star Skater Dress This Little White Lies Star Skater Dress ($56) is a great evening dress. Wear it out with your girls or even to a romantic dinner. It may seem like a simple black dress, but the sheer V-neck and printed sleeves give it some punch. Don't forget your accessories. Current/Elliott The Muscle Tee Star-Print Dress For a casual look, try this Current/Elliott Star-Print Dress ($138). The t-shirt style is comfortable and trendy. The faded stars give this a fun vintage look, too. Pair with slip-on sandals and head to the beach. Claudie Pierlot Ring Star Print Crepe Mini Dress This Claudie Pierlot Crepe Mini Dress ($175, originally $220) is both elegant and stylish. It features a fit-and-flare silhouette with ruffles running down the front. It's made from lightweight crepe material, which will keep you cool on hot days, too. Take this on a night out with a leather jacket and black booties. Barneys New York XO Jennifer Meyer Star-Print Chiffon Dress This Barneys New York XO Jennifer Meyer Star-Print Chiffon Dress ($239, originally $475) is part of a capsule collection exclusively sold at Barneys, so it won't be around for long. This chic dress has a hint of laid-back beach vibes, so you could wear it almost anywhere. It ties at the waist and even has pockets. This dress isn't just for Summer; you wear it in the Fall with tights and knee-high boots, too.