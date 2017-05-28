15 Easy Ways to Wear Your Sneakers 24/7

The outfit combos you can create with a pair of sneakers are infinite. You can wear sneakers with dresses, jeans, skirts, shorts, and even bathing suits à la Hailey Baldwin. If you need proof or inspiration for how to style your new kicks — perhaps they're of the fairidescent or rainbow variety — we're here for guidance. Ahead, we rounded up the most stylish ways fashion girls are wearing their sneakers (and boy are they good). Get inspired with some quick styling tips, then shop the latest designs.