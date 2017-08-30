Close your eyes and try to remember which drawer your college sweatshirt is stowed away in. When you see how street style stars are working their old memorabilia into their outfits, you're going to want to do it too. Attribute it to the rise of the Vetements "hoodie" look or the return of track pants if you will. But it seems like everyone is whipping out their old apparel and wearing it loud and proud.

There are countless ways to master the trend with class — a hooded design looks surprisingly cool as the foundation of a striped suit with loafers or slashed and worn as a crop top with a fanny pack. Read on to get inspired, then shop some of our favorite "college" gear available now. Even if it's a made-up university or an inauthentic version of Ivy League wear, we promise you'll think these picks are just as cool as the ones you wore when you were an undergrad.