How to Work Your College Sweatshirt Into Your Wardrobe — and Look Cool as Hell

Close your eyes and try to remember which drawer your college sweatshirt is stowed away in. When you see how street style stars are working their old memorabilia into their outfits, you're going to want to do it too. Attribute it to the rise of the Vetements "hoodie" look or the return of track pants if you will. But it seems like everyone is whipping out their old apparel and wearing it loud and proud.

There are countless ways to master the trend with class — a hooded design looks surprisingly cool as the foundation of a striped suit with loafers or slashed and worn as a crop top with a fanny pack. Read on to get inspired, then shop some of our favorite "college" gear available now. Even if it's a made-up university or an inauthentic version of Ivy League wear, we promise you'll think these picks are just as cool as the ones you wore when you were an undergrad.

H&M
Printed Hooded Top
$24.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Tops
shoptiques.com Sweaters
Vintage Brand Wisconsin Vintage Varsity Sweatshirt
$74
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Sweaters
Asos Sweats & Hoodies
Carhartt WIP College Hoodie
$112 $56
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Sweats & Hoodies
Vetements
Deconstructed hooded cotton-blend sweatshirt
$729
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Vetements Sweats & Hoodies
Saint Laurent
University Cashmere Sweatshirt
$1,390
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Cashmere Sweaters
Forever 21
Harvard Graphic Hoodie
$24.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweats & Hoodies
Superdry
Semester Cropped Hoodie
$54.50
from Superdry
Buy Now See more Superdry Sweats & Hoodies
H&M
Sweatshirt with Motif
$17.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Sweats & Hoodies
Victoria's Secret Sweats & Hoodies
PINK University Of Michigan Varsity Cropped Half-Zip Hoodie
$69.95
from Victoria's Secret
Buy Now See more Victoria's Secret Sweats & Hoodies
Tailgate
Women's Alabama Crew Sweatshirt
$59.50
from American Eagle
Buy Now See more Tailgate Sweats & Hoodies
Saint Laurent
Logo-print cotton hoody
$555
from Selfridges
Buy Now See more Saint Laurent Sweats & Hoodies
Forever 21
Princeton University Hoodie
$22.90 $16.03
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Sweats & Hoodies
Macy's Sweats & Hoodies
Pressbox Women's Oklahoma Sooners Pigment Dye Fleece Sweatshirt
$44 $26.40
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Sweats & Hoodies
Wear Your Hoodie With a Frilled Midi Skirt and High-Top Converse
Style Your Sweatshirt With a Slitted Skirt and Snakeskin Booties
Let Patent Leather Pants Play Up Your Gear
Bring Casual Vibes to Your Sophisticated Skirt Suit by Letting It Peek Out From Underneath
Try It With a Skater Skirt and Combat Boots With a Luxe, Quilted Bag
You'll Be Surprised How Cool It Looks With Striped Palazzo Pants and Sneakers
Crop Your Sweatshirt and Wear It With a Wrap Skirt and Waist Bag
Style It Under a Puffer Coat When It Gets Cold, and Double Up on Slogans With a Graphic Hat
Pair It With Simple Skinny Jeans, Heels, and a Leopard Coat
Work It Under Your Pantsuit With Easy, Flat Loafers
