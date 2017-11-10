38 Easy Outfit Ideas That'll Get You Through Thanksgiving Dinner in Style

No matter where you're spending Thanksgiving, the dilemma is always the same: what do you wear? On one hand, you're tempted to show up in a baggy sweater and sweatpants. On the other, you're sort of excited to dress up for the holidays. Throw a specific venue into the mix — dinner at a family member's house, a trendy "Friendsgiving," or meeting your S.O.'s parents for the first time — and finding a stylish ensemble for a food-filled frenzy can leave you feeling utterly confused. But never fear: we've gone ahead and found a ton of outfit ideas on Instagram to make your life a whole lot easier. Keep reading to get inspired by 38 easy yet stylish outfit ideas.



19 Stylish Socks You Can Gift a Fashion Girl This Holiday Season Related