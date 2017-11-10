 Skip Nav
38 Easy Outfit Ideas That'll Get You Through Thanksgiving Dinner in Style

No matter where you're spending Thanksgiving, the dilemma is always the same: what do you wear? On one hand, you're tempted to show up in a baggy sweater and sweatpants. On the other, you're sort of excited to dress up for the holidays. Throw a specific venue into the mix — dinner at a family member's house, a trendy "Friendsgiving," or meeting your S.O.'s parents for the first time — and finding a stylish ensemble for a food-filled frenzy can leave you feeling utterly confused. But never fear: we've gone ahead and found a ton of outfit ideas on Instagram to make your life a whole lot easier. Keep reading to get inspired by 38 easy yet stylish outfit ideas.

A Turtleneck, Structured Skirt, and Jacket
A White Button-Down Ties at the Front, Jeans, and a Camel Colored Coat
A Statement Blouse, High-Waisted Pants, and Boots
A White Shirt Worn Under a Silk Dress and a Denim Jacket
A Cozy Hoodie With Striped Pants
A Fuzzy Trimmed Sweater, Black Wide-Leg Jeans, and Leopard Sneakers
A Solid Long-Sleeved Dress and Black Boots
A Denim on Denim Look With Heeled Booties
A Leather Jacket, Plaid Trousers, and a Newsboy Cap
A Colorful Sweater and Cuffed Jeans
A Long Velvet Dress With Sparkly Heels
A Festive Sweater and Suede Skirt
A Baggy Sweater, Wide-Leg Jeans, and Boots
A Bomber Jacket, White Tee, Jeans, and Sneakers
A Sparkly Long-Sleeved Dress
A Floral Dress and Knee-High Boots
A Cozy Sweater, Leather Pants, and Silver Boots
A Plaid Coat Paired With a Red Turtleneck Sweater
A Sweater Dress, Tights, and Booties
A Hoodie Tucked Into an Asymmetrical Skirt and Heels
A Fuzzy White Sweater, High-Waisted Jeans, and Red Boots
A Fuzzy Coat With a Black Tank Top Tucked Into White Jeans
A Belted Colorblock Coat With Jeans and White Boots
A Green Shirt, Jeans, a Leather Jacket, and Knee-High Suede Boots
A Crushed Velvet Dress With Thigh-High Boots
A Sheer Floral Shirt Tucked Into Plaid Pants
A Pastel Sweatshirt With a Pleated Midi Skirt and Sneakers
A Plaid Miniskirt With an Oversize Sweater
A Monochrome Look With Snakeskin Boots
A Ruffled Gray Sweater, Jeans, and Platform Sneakers
A Orange Sweater Tucked Into Green Pants and Lace-Up Booties
