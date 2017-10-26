Tommy Hilfiger's Adaptive Line Is Empowering For All the Right Reasons

Tommy Hilfiger released an inclusive line for adults with disabilities. The adaptive line, which includes 34 womenswear pieces and 37 menswear pieces, was designed to be more accommodating for people who use wheelchairs and those who have prosthetics and other movement limitations.

The fashionable line stays true to the brand's all American aesthetic, but features magnetic closures, wrist loops to make the clothes easier to pull on, and larger leg openings for those with braces. The collection is also very affordable with pieces ranging from $30 to $140. Have a look at the brand's empowering campaign, and shop pieces from the collection, which is available now.