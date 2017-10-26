 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Tommy Hilfiger's Adaptive Line Is Empowering For All the Right Reasons

Tommy Hilfiger released an inclusive line for adults with disabilities. The adaptive line, which includes 34 womenswear pieces and 37 menswear pieces, was designed to be more accommodating for people who use wheelchairs and those who have prosthetics and other movement limitations.

The fashionable line stays true to the brand's all American aesthetic, but features magnetic closures, wrist loops to make the clothes easier to pull on, and larger leg openings for those with braces. The collection is also very affordable with pieces ranging from $30 to $140. Have a look at the brand's empowering campaign, and shop pieces from the collection, which is available now.

Related
Tommy Hilfiger Designed His Daughter a Wedding Dress — but Wait Until You See Her Bridal Cape
Stripe Shift Dress
$90
Buy Now
Slim Fit Stretch Chino
$70
Buy Now
Skinny Fit Jean
$70
Buy Now
Diamond Stripe Top
$70
Buy Now
Signature Stripe Sleeveless Top
$60
Buy Now
Down Puffer Vest
$100
Buy Now
Boatneck Top
$60
Buy Now
Foulard Sleeveless Blouse
$50
Buy Now
Denim Skirt
$60
Buy Now
Sleeveless Plaid Dress
$120
Buy Now
Classic Jean Jacket
$90
Buy Now
Stripe Wrap Dress
$70
Buy Now
Tommy Hilfiger's Adaptive Line Is Empowering For All the Right Reasons
Tommy Hilfiger's Adaptive Line Is Empowering For All the Right Reasons
Tommy Hilfiger's Adaptive Line Is Empowering For All the Right Reasons
Stripe Shift Dress
Slim Fit Stretch Chino
Skinny Fit Jean
Diamond Stripe Top
Signature Stripe Sleeveless Top
Down Puffer Vest
Boatneck Top
Foulard Sleeveless Blouse
Denim Skirt
Sleeveless Plaid Dress
Classic Jean Jacket
Stripe Wrap Dress
Start Slideshow
Fashion NewsCollectionsGet The LookDesignerTommy HilfigerFallFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Charter Club Robes SHOP MORE
Charter Club
Embroidered Long Wrap Robe, Created for Macy's
from Macy's
$75$37.50
Charter Club
Short Border-Print Robe, Created for Macy's
from Macy's
$66
Charter Club
Long Dimple-Textured Zip-Front Robe, Created for Macy's
from Macy's
$72
Charter Club
Border-Print Cotton Knit Zip-Front Robe, Created for Macy's
from Macy's
$68
Charter Club
Long Cotton Zip-Front Robe, Created for Macy's
from Macy's
$79
Blue & Cream Ties SHOP MORE
Acne Studios
Webber Animal Tie
from Blue & Cream
$145
Acne Studios
Dark Wine Tie
from Blue & Cream
$150
Alexander Olch
White Knit Blue Stripe Tie
from Blue & Cream
$180
Acne Studios
Webber Wool Tie
from Blue & Cream
$150
Blue & Cream
18 Waits Faded Indigo Dot Tie
from Blue & Cream
$120
Sperry Platforms SHOP MORE
Sperry
Crest Velcro Creeper Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$60
Sperry
Crest Velcro Creeper Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$60
Sperry
Sky Sail Platform Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65
Sperry
Sky Sail Metallic Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65
Sperry
Sky Sail Platform Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$65$35.75
Charter Club Robes AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
aslolife
peachesinapod
decortebeauty
superfashionable
Sperry Platforms AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
modernkate
kelsslayt
annekemcconnell
threesistersonecloset
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds