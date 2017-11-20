Underwear Gift Sets
Get Set For the Holidays With 15 Cute Underwear Sets
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Get Set For the Holidays With 15 Cute Underwear Sets
On your mark, get set — the holidays are nearly here. And speaking of sets, might we suggest a great underwear duo, trio (or in some cases heptad) for the friends and loved ones on your list?
From cute days-of-the-week briefs to styles of the sexier sort, these giftable pairs are a holiday go-to for good reason. With a range of prices, silhouettes, and cuts to choose from, there's truly something for everyone. Read on to see the pairs that will have you covered . . . literally.
Stella McCartney's Knickers of the Week Set of seven bikini briefs
$225
from net-a-porter.com
Carousel Bikini Briefs 3 Pack
$33
Signature Set Of Seven Stretch-lace Thongs - Pink
$160
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Soire Set Of Three Mesh Thongs - Baby pink
$55 $38
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's Skarlett Blue 'Goddess' Cheeky Hipster Bikini
$45
Morgan Lane Outer Space briefs set
$188
from Farfetch
Women's 3-Pack Lace Hipster Panties
$33
Cheek Frills Emoji 4 Pack Panties
$60
0previous images
-17more images