Get Set For the Holidays With 15 Cute Underwear Sets

On your mark, get set — the holidays are nearly here. And speaking of sets, might we suggest a great underwear duo, trio (or in some cases heptad) for the friends and loved ones on your list?



From cute days-of-the-week briefs to styles of the sexier sort, these giftable pairs are a holiday go-to for good reason. With a range of prices, silhouettes, and cuts to choose from, there's truly something for everyone. Read on to see the pairs that will have you covered . . . literally.