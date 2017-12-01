 Skip Nav
These Plaid Vans Will Make It Onto Your Christmas List in a Hot Second
These Plaid Vans Will Make It Onto Your Christmas List in a Hot Second

Vans and Opening Ceremony are at it again with their ongoing and genius collaboration. They've already released Glitter, Satin, and Glossy packs, and now they've put out the Plaid pack.

The collection includes two revamped versions of Vans's retro '90s Lampin sneaker, with green or red plaid all over. The shoes retail for $95 and are available on Opening Ceremony's website now.

Vans for Opening Ceremony Plaid Lampin Sneakers - Green Tartan
$95
from openingceremony.com
Buy Now
Vans for Opening Ceremony Plaid Lampin Sneakers - Red Tartan
$95
from openingceremony.com
Buy Now
Vans for Opening Ceremony Plaid Lampin Sneakers - Green Tartan ($95)
Vans for Opening Ceremony Plaid Lampin Sneakers
