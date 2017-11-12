 Skip Nav
It's Easy to Spot the Theme Among Victoria Beckham's Best Dresses — They're All Devastatingly Sexy

Victoria Beckham's everyday style ranges from a simple white t-shirt and jeans to a full look from her own collection. The designer also has a knack for choosing some of the sexiest dresses we've ever seen — after all, she was Posh Spice. From a revealing Roberto Cavalli dress to a black gown with a thigh-high slit, have a look at some of Victoria's sexiest looks through the years.

Wearing a Halterneck Midi Dress From Her Collection
Wearing a Purple Silk Slip Dress
Opting For a Spaghetti-Strap Column Gown That She Designed
Taking a Bow in a Sexy Shirtdress From Her Spring 2016 Collection
Victoria Wearing a Mixed-Material Gown From Her Collection
Wearing a Strapless Lace Gown From Her Collection With Casadei Heels
Wearing a Gown That Featured a Midriff Cutout
Wearing a Minidress From Her Spring 2013 Collection
Wearing a High-Low Dress by Giles Deacon and Christian Louboutin Heels
Wearing a Skin-Tight Lavender Dress With Leather Boots
Wearing a Colorblock Strapless Dress With Leather Heels
Wearing a Long-Sleeved Gown With a Thigh-High Slit From Her Collection
Wearing a Sparkly Armani Number
Wearing a Heart Embroidered Marc Jacobs Minidress
Wear a Chic Black Minidress
Wearing a White Roberto Cavalli Gown That Featured a High-Slit
Wearing a Black and Gold Roberto Cavalli Number
Wearing a Lime Green Gown With Gold Embellishments
Wearing a Revealing, Colorblock Roberto Cavalli Gown
Wearing a Lace-Up Dolce & Gabbana Dress
Wearing a Lace Embroidered Minidress
Wearing a Skin-Tight Black Minidress
