 Skip Nav
Fall 2018
Your Heart Will Flutter When You See Fall 2018's Biggest Bridal Trends
Wedding
How I Got 2 Different Looks From 1 Wedding Dress — All on a Budget
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez's Sexy Sweater Dress Comes With a Super Practical Pair of Boots
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Victoria Beckham Feels a Certain Type of Way About Her Posh Spice Outfits

Though Victoria Beckham currently helms her own hugely successful fashion empire, it's hard to shake the everlasting impact of Posh Spice and the Spice Girls. The 43-year-old mogul was recently interviewed for British Vogue's December 2017 issue and reflected on her days of black minidresses and platform heels.

While speaking about her adolescent life before the Spice Girls, Victoria admitted that her personal style was nothing like that of her pop star persona's. "Did I have a perm that was slightly distasteful? Yes. Did I wear strange jeans? Yes. Did I look inappropriate ever? Not until the Spice Girls," she said. "My mum would never let me go out dressed like that."

These days, Victoria wears impeccably tailored suits, monochromatic ensembles, and a whole lot of turtlenecks. See the full shoot in the December issue of British Vogue, on sale Friday, Nov. 10. While you wait for your copy, check out some memorable Posh Spice outfits ahead.

Related
The Striking Transformation of Victoria Beckham's Little Black Dress
Video
At the MTV Europe Music Awards in 1997
At a Spice Girls Photo Shoot in 1997
At a Spice Girls Photo Shoot in 1997
At the Billboard Music Awards in 1997
Victoria Beckham in British Vogue's December 2017 Issue
British Vogue December 2017
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion InterviewBritish VogueCelebrity DesignersSpice GirlsMagazinesCelebrity StyleVogueVictoria Beckham
Celebrity Kids
Luna Steals the Spotlight Without Even Trying During Chrissy Teigen's 73 Questions Video
by Kelsie Gibson
Gigi and Bella Hadid's Cousin Joann van den Herik
Celebrity Style
Gigi and Bella Hadid's Cousin Looks So Much Like Them — Yes, She's Also a Model
by Kelsey Garcia
Victoria Beckham's Best Black Dresses
Victoria Beckham
The Striking Transformation of Victoria Beckham's Little Black Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Middleton Velvet Catherine Walker Dress
Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton's LBD Looks Classic and Simple — Until the Light Shines Down
by Sarah Wasilak
Victoria Beckham Reebok Collaboration
Victoria Beckham
Here's What Victoria Beckham's Day on the Job at Reebok Looks Like
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds