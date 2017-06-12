 Skip Nav
Victoria Beckham Just Modernized Her Favorite Leather Look From the '90s
14 Stars Who Have Been In on the Braless Trend For a Long Time
How It Feels to Be the Gal With the Most Popular Engagement Ring on Pinterest
How 3 Women Made the Same Outfit Work For Day and Night
Victoria Beckham Just Modernized Her Favorite Leather Look From the '90s

Victoria Beckham has been a pioneering trendsetter in the fashion world for the last three decades, but she recently brought back one of her go-to styles from back in the day, and it's never looked better. Victoria stepped out for the Kent & Curwen presentation at Men's Fashion Week in London rocking a stunning pair of ankle-length leather pants.

But these aren't your typical biker-chic pants, nor is this a typical 2017 outfit from Victoria. In the late '90s and early '00s, Victoria's love for leather was well known. Whether she and hubby David were in matching leather ensembles, or Victoria was going for her own daring look, the material clearly made up a large portion of her wardrobe.

Victoria's modern-day spin on the slacks came complete with an edgy red waistband and silver zipper. These are the 2017 version of Posh Pants, and they are definitely here to stay. Scroll to see how David, a co-owner of the Kent & Curwen brand, matched his wife with a fresh pair of white sneakers from the brand's new line. Then keep reading to see how the couple brought back their matching leather looks from the day, and shop Victoria's chosen design.

28 Fashion Facts About Victoria Beckham That Just Might Blow Your Mind

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds