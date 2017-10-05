 Skip Nav
Victoria Beckham's Blazer Hides the Sexiest Part of Her Dress, but Watch When She Takes It Off

We know Victoria Beckham doesn't travel in sweats to the airport (at least none documented in photos), so when she was en route to Dublin, she wore something far more spectacular. For the trip, Victoria plucked a red dress off her Fall '17 runway. While the top portion resembled a blouse, the tiered bottom fell straight down past her knees. The star wore the dress with a pair of black boots — similar to how it was styled on the model in her show.

Victoria, who frequently wears her own designs, even threw on the same black blazer from last season's show. The light jacket covered up the cutout design on the back of her dress, making it more work appropriate. We can only imagine the stir she'll cause once she takes off the outerwear to reveal a sexier look. Read on to see Victoria's posh travel style, and shop similar red dresses if you're feeling inspired.

Victoria Beckham Got Dressed in Red For a Special Event
The Dress Was From Her Fall '17 Collection
She Covered Up With a Blazer For the Airport
Get Similar Dresses to Victoria's Below
See by Chloé Crepe Dress
Asos Cami Dress
Preen Line Greta Dress
