12 Pretty Welo Opal Pieces That Will Fulfill All Your Mermaid Fantasies

We've been obsessed with opal for a while now, but if you spend a lot of your time looking back on the days of Lisa Frank binders and The Little Mermaid on VHS, the Welo opal will fill your fashion-loving heart with glee. Perfect for aspiring mermaids and '90s girls, this particular opal was discovered in the late 2000s near the town of Wegeltena in the Wollo Province of Ethiopia; the lighter background and vivid play of color differs from other Ethiopian opals and is commonly referred to as "Welo" or "Wollo."

The Welo opal's fun, striking patterns and hues range from neon oranges, yellows, and greens to turquoise and indigos, which aren't typically found in Australian opals — it would have made a perfect engagement ring stone for Ariel, don't you think? If you're ready to punch up your jewelry box and stun all your friends, shop the prettiest Welo opal pieces we could find.