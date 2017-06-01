The 11 Things Every 20-Something Should Have in Her Wardrobe

The secret behind any impeccably dressed woman is a well-stocked closet. It doesn't happen overnight, but you can start crafting the perfect wardrobe right now.

In your 20s, that means shopping the essentials and investing in great basics — because, let's face it, you accumulated enough trendy tees, minidresses, and cutoffs in your college years. Now's the time to shop for the kind of denim you might just get away with at the office and a silky button-down you can wear well beyond your 9-to-5. You don't have to spend a ton, but definitely spend where it counts, and keep an eye out for the pieces you'll wear from season to season, year after year. Just consider this your 20-something starter wardrobe, and start shopping all the key items right here.