8 Things Fashion Girls Wear on Repeat and Always Get Compliments On May 22, 2017 by Hannah Weil McKinley

Among fashionable women, there are a few shared Summer must haves, the kind that elicit compliments wherever they go. You've probably seen it happen at a friend's wedding or maybe around the office, where a single item can cause something of a frenzy — one stylish woman's outfit becomes the focus of the conversation and you think about it long after that day. Maybe it was the shoes or the bag or just a cool shirt that you start obsessing over.

Here, we're getting to the bottom of it with your guide to exactly what those special pieces are this season. From cocktail dresses to earrings and everything in between, these are the essentials fashion girls are wearing on repeat this Summer and getting rave reviews whenever they do. From cocktail dresses to earrings and everything in between, these are the essentials fashion girls are wearing on repeat this Summer and getting rave reviews whenever they do. Shop Brands Madewell · Vans · Golden Goose Deluxe Brand · Milly · Edie Parker · BaubleBar · Jeffrey Campbell · Rebecca Taylor · Saloni · Self-Portrait · Elizabeth and James · Gucci · Topshop · adidas · AG Jeans · Citizens of Humanity · J.W.Anderson 1 Unique Dresses Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair Sure, fashion girls have an arsenal of everyday dresses, but even those come with cool details. Labels with exemplary craftsmanship, like Self-Portrait, have become favorites for being sexy — without trying too hard — and helping to distinguish your look from the rest of the crowd at weddings and events. 2 Rebecca Taylor Eliza Lace Midi Dress This Rebecca Taylor Eliza Lace Midi Dress ($975) has all the makings of a wedding guest dress that gets noticed for all the right reasons. Rebecca Taylor Eliza Lace Midi Dress $975 from Rebecca Taylor Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Dresses 3 Saloni Grace Off-the-Shoulder Floral-Print Silk-Crepe Dress The print and the off-the-shoulder detail makes this Saloni Grace dress ($655) totally memorable. Saloni Grace Off-the-shoulder Floral-print Silk-crepe Dress - Blue $655 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Saloni Dresses 4 Self-Portrait Lace Frill Minidress Self-Portrait's Lace Frill Minidress ($510) is the kind that just commands compliments without even trying. Self-Portrait Self Portrait Lace Frill Mini Dress $510 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses 5 Statement Wrap Tops Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig Thanks to voluminous sleeves and a sweet print, like gingham, this new riff on wrap tops is taking over the closets of street style stars and fashion fans. 6 Fame and Partners CarlyTop This Fame and Partners CarlyTop ($159) comes with dramatic sleeves and just a sliver of skin. shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops Fame and Partners CarlyTop $159 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops 7 ONE by STYLEKEEPERS Modern Vintage Top Pink gingham makes this ONE by STYLEKEEPERS Modern Vintage Top ($98) a Summer must have. shopbop.com Tops ONE by STYLEKEEPERS Modern Vintage Top $98 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Tops 8 Elizabeth and James Farrah Tie-Wrap Top Even in a solid shade, this Elizabeth and James Farrah Tie-Wrap Top ($275) brings just enough drama. Elizabeth and James Farrah Tie Wrap Top $275 from Intermix Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Longsleeve Tops 9 Cool Tees Image Source: Getty / Daniel Zuchnik Vintage tees offer a cool way to wear your personality — and a little nostalgia — right there on your chest. Pick up the style that speaks to you, then style it any way you please. 10 Madewell Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee Tell 'em all what's on your mind with this Madewell Vacation Embroidered Tee ($35). Madewell Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee $35 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Madewell Tees 11 Gucci Appliquéd Distressed Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt Go for Gucci in this Appliquéd Distressed Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt in White ($990). Gucci Appliquéd Distressed Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White $990 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Gucci Tees 12 Topshop Femme Forever T-Shirt This Topshop Femme Forever T-Shirt ($28) would get all the virtual — and real — "likes." Topshop Femme forever t-shirt $28 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Tees 13 Stylish Sneakers Image Source: Getty / Vanni Bassetti Trading heels for cool kicks continues to be the norm in the fashion community. Who wants to hobble around on stilettos when you could look this chic in a pair of comfortable Vans, Stan Smiths, Golden Goose tennis shoes, and so much more? 14 Vans Brown OG Old Skool LX Sneakers Throw it back with these Vans Brown OG Old Skool LX Sneakers ($65). Hint: they look even cooler now. Vans Brown OG Old Skool LX Sneakers $65 from SSENSE Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers 15 Adidas Stan Smith Leather Sneakers Nope, it's still not too late to get yourself a pair of these classic Adidas Stan Smith Leather Sneakers ($75). adidas Stan Smith Leather Sneakers - White $75 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers 16 Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Superstar Sneakers If you live in sneakers, you might want to splurge on a pair of iconic Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Superstar Sneakers ($495). Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Superstar Sneakers $495 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers 17 Wicker Bags Image Source: Getty / Georgie Hunter Insiders are ditching the bags for baskets. Thanks to the rise of the Jane Birkin-inspired hand basket or the Cult Gaia clutch, these statement pieces are quickly replacing designer standbys. 18 Milly Wicker Small Satchel Is there anything more adorable than this Milly Wicker Small Satchel ($345)? Milly Wicker Small Satchel $345 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Milly Satchels 19 Edie Parker Lily Drawstring Wicker Basket Bag Part bag, part basket, this Edie Parker Lily Drawstring Wicker Basket Bag ($995) is as versatile as it is sweet. Edie Parker Lily Drawstring Wicker Basket Bag, Multi $995 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Edie Parker Bags 20 Cult Gaia Large Bamboo Ark Bag Get in on the biggest basket bag trend with Cult Gaia's Large Bamboo Ark Bag ($140). MODA OPERANDI Women's Fashion Cult Gaia Large Bamboo Ark Bag $140 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Women's Fashion 21 Trendy Denim Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig This season, denim comes high-waisted and straight-legged or cropped, making it perfect for showing off your Summer shoes. And, while jeans are a perennial uniform we live in, fashion girls always update them with what's on trend to refresh their looks season to season. 22 AG Jeans The Phoebe Vintage High-Waist Jeans You'll be on trend no matter what you pair with these AG Jeans The Phoebe Vintage High-Waist Jeans ($325). AG Jeans The Phoebe Vintage High Waist Jeans $325 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more AG Jeans Straight Denim 23 Madewell Wide-Leg Crop Jeans With Tux Stripe With Madewell's Wide-Leg Crop Jeans With Tux Stripe ($145), you need little else to make a cool Summer outfit in a flash. Madewell Wide Leg Crop Jeans with Tux Stripe $145 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Madewell Cropped Denim 24 Citizens of Humanity Liya High-Rise Classic Fit Jeans You'll be wearing these Citizens of Humanity Liya High-Rise Classic Fit Jeans ($278) on repeat. Citizens of Humanity Liya High Rise Classic Fit Jeans $278 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Citizens of Humanity Classic Denim 25 Bold Earrings Image Source: Getty / Merilyn Smith Rebecca de Ravenel's Les Bonbon earrings have inspired a series of copycats, while Marni's major baubles from the runway are likewise inspiring stylish women everywhere to ditch their chokers and pick up a pair of dangling earrings instead. 26 Rebecca de Ravenel Classic Silk Corded Clip Earrings The OG Rebecca de Ravenel Classic Silk Corded Clip Earrings ($295) jazz up any outfit. MODA OPERANDI Earrings Rebecca de Ravenel Classic Silk Corded Clip Earrings $295 from MODA OPERANDI Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Earrings 27 J.W.Anderson Gold-Tone Resin Earrings J.W.Anderson's Gold-Tone Resin Earrings ($440) offer an artsy interpretation on the trend. J.W.Anderson Gold-tone Resin Earrings - Yellow $440 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more J.W.Anderson Earrings 28 BaubleBar Women's Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings BaubleBar's Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings ($48) lend sparkle to anything you have on. BaubleBar Women's Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings $48 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings 29 Chic Mules Image Source: Getty / Merilyn Smith What started as a couple of exciting one-off shoes — like Mansur Gavriel and Gucci's popular slides — have now become a whole footwear movement. From flat sandals to modest-heeled mules, this is the silhouette to have and wear with everything this season. 30 Dear Frances Eva Mules Consider these Dear Frances Eva Mules ($430) an essential for the Summer. shopbop.com Mules & Clogs Dear Frances Eva Mules $430 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Mules & Clogs 31 Jeffrey Campbell Beaton Mules Jeffrey Campbell's Beaton Mules ($130) have a neutral hue that's perfect for Summer-to-Fall dressing. Jeffrey Campbell Beaton Mules $130 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Mules & Clogs 32 Isa Tapia Calista Block-Heel Mules The scalloping on these Isa Tapia Calista Block-Heel Mules ($395) lends just enough personality — plus, how cute is that pink?! shopbop.com Mules & Clogs Isa Tapia Calista Block Heel Mules $395 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Mules & Clogs