 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
8 Things Fashion Girls Wear on Repeat and Always Get Compliments On

What Fashion Girls Wear Summer 2017

8 Things Fashion Girls Wear on Repeat and Always Get Compliments On

8 Things Fashion Girls Wear on Repeat and Always Get Compliments On

Among fashionable women, there are a few shared Summer must haves, the kind that elicit compliments wherever they go. You've probably seen it happen at a friend's wedding or maybe around the office, where a single item can cause something of a frenzy — one stylish woman's outfit becomes the focus of the conversation and you think about it long after that day. Maybe it was the shoes or the bag or just a cool shirt that you start obsessing over.

Related
22 Signs You Are a Legitimate Fashion Girl

Here, we're getting to the bottom of it with your guide to exactly what those special pieces are this season. From cocktail dresses to earrings and everything in between, these are the essentials fashion girls are wearing on repeat this Summer and getting rave reviews whenever they do.

Shop Brands
Madewell · Vans · Golden Goose Deluxe Brand · Milly · Edie Parker · BaubleBar · Jeffrey Campbell · Rebecca Taylor · Saloni · Self-Portrait · Elizabeth and James · Gucci · Topshop · adidas · AG Jeans · Citizens of Humanity · J.W.Anderson
1 Unique Dresses
Unique Dresses
Image Source: Getty / Kirstin Sinclair

Sure, fashion girls have an arsenal of everyday dresses, but even those come with cool details. Labels with exemplary craftsmanship, like Self-Portrait, have become favorites for being sexy — without trying too hard — and helping to distinguish your look from the rest of the crowd at weddings and events.

2 Rebecca Taylor Eliza Lace Midi Dress
Rebecca Taylor Eliza Lace Midi Dress

This Rebecca Taylor Eliza Lace Midi Dress ($975) has all the makings of a wedding guest dress that gets noticed for all the right reasons.

Rebecca Taylor
Eliza Lace Midi Dress
$975
from Rebecca Taylor
Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Dresses
3 Saloni Grace Off-the-Shoulder Floral-Print Silk-Crepe Dress
Saloni Grace Off-the-Shoulder Floral-Print Silk-Crepe Dress

The print and the off-the-shoulder detail makes this Saloni Grace dress ($655) totally memorable.

Saloni
Grace Off-the-shoulder Floral-print Silk-crepe Dress - Blue
$655
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Saloni Dresses
4 Self-Portrait Lace Frill Minidress
Self-Portrait Lace Frill Minidress

Self-Portrait's Lace Frill Minidress ($510) is the kind that just commands compliments without even trying.

Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Lace Frill Mini Dress
$510
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Self-Portrait Cocktail Dresses
5 Statement Wrap Tops
Statement Wrap Tops
Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig

Thanks to voluminous sleeves and a sweet print, like gingham, this new riff on wrap tops is taking over the closets of street style stars and fashion fans.

6 Fame and Partners CarlyTop
Fame and Partners CarlyTop

This Fame and Partners CarlyTop ($159) comes with dramatic sleeves and just a sliver of skin.

shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops
Fame and Partners CarlyTop
$159
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops
7 ONE by STYLEKEEPERS Modern Vintage Top
ONE by STYLEKEEPERS Modern Vintage Top

Pink gingham makes this ONE by STYLEKEEPERS Modern Vintage Top ($98) a Summer must have.

shopbop.com Tops
ONE by STYLEKEEPERS Modern Vintage Top
$98
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Tops
8 Elizabeth and James Farrah Tie-Wrap Top
Elizabeth and James Farrah Tie-Wrap Top

Even in a solid shade, this Elizabeth and James Farrah Tie-Wrap Top ($275) brings just enough drama.

Elizabeth and James
Farrah Tie Wrap Top
$275
from Intermix
Buy Now See more Elizabeth and James Longsleeve Tops
9 Cool Tees
Cool Tees
Image Source: Getty / Daniel Zuchnik

Vintage tees offer a cool way to wear your personality — and a little nostalgia — right there on your chest. Pick up the style that speaks to you, then style it any way you please.

10 Madewell Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee
Madewell Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee

Tell 'em all what's on your mind with this Madewell Vacation Embroidered Tee ($35).

Madewell
Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee
$35
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Tees
11 Gucci Appliquéd Distressed Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Gucci Appliquéd Distressed Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt

Go for Gucci in this Appliquéd Distressed Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt in White ($990).

Gucci
Appliquéd Distressed Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White
$990
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Gucci Tees
12 Topshop Femme Forever T-Shirt
Topshop Femme Forever T-Shirt

This Topshop Femme Forever T-Shirt ($28) would get all the virtual — and real — "likes."

Topshop
Femme forever t-shirt
$28
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Tees
13 Stylish Sneakers
Stylish Sneakers
Image Source: Getty / Vanni Bassetti

Trading heels for cool kicks continues to be the norm in the fashion community. Who wants to hobble around on stilettos when you could look this chic in a pair of comfortable Vans, Stan Smiths, Golden Goose tennis shoes, and so much more?

14 Vans Brown OG Old Skool LX Sneakers
Vans Brown OG Old Skool LX Sneakers

Throw it back with these Vans Brown OG Old Skool LX Sneakers ($65). Hint: they look even cooler now.

Vans
Brown OG Old Skool LX Sneakers
$65
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
15 Adidas Stan Smith Leather Sneakers
Adidas Stan Smith Leather Sneakers

Nope, it's still not too late to get yourself a pair of these classic Adidas Stan Smith Leather Sneakers ($75).

adidas
Stan Smith Leather Sneakers - White
$75
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more adidas Sneakers
16 Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Superstar Sneakers
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Superstar Sneakers

If you live in sneakers, you might want to splurge on a pair of iconic Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Superstar Sneakers ($495).

Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Sneakers
$495
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Golden Goose Deluxe Brand Sneakers
17 Wicker Bags
Wicker Bags
Image Source: Getty / Georgie Hunter

Insiders are ditching the bags for baskets. Thanks to the rise of the Jane Birkin-inspired hand basket or the Cult Gaia clutch, these statement pieces are quickly replacing designer standbys.

18 Milly Wicker Small Satchel
Milly Wicker Small Satchel

Is there anything more adorable than this Milly Wicker Small Satchel ($345)?

Milly
Wicker Small Satchel
$345
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Milly Satchels
19 Edie Parker Lily Drawstring Wicker Basket Bag
Edie Parker Lily Drawstring Wicker Basket Bag

Part bag, part basket, this Edie Parker Lily Drawstring Wicker Basket Bag ($995) is as versatile as it is sweet.

Edie Parker
Lily Drawstring Wicker Basket Bag, Multi
$995
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Edie Parker Bags
20 Cult Gaia Large Bamboo Ark Bag
Cult Gaia Large Bamboo Ark Bag

Get in on the biggest basket bag trend with Cult Gaia's Large Bamboo Ark Bag ($140).

MODA OPERANDI Women's Fashion
Cult Gaia Large Bamboo Ark Bag
$140
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Women's Fashion
21 Trendy Denim
Trendy Denim
Image Source: Getty / Christian Vierig

This season, denim comes high-waisted and straight-legged or cropped, making it perfect for showing off your Summer shoes. And, while jeans are a perennial uniform we live in, fashion girls always update them with what's on trend to refresh their looks season to season.

22 AG Jeans The Phoebe Vintage High-Waist Jeans
AG Jeans The Phoebe Vintage High-Waist Jeans

You'll be on trend no matter what you pair with these AG Jeans The Phoebe Vintage High-Waist Jeans ($325).

AG Jeans
The Phoebe Vintage High Waist Jeans
$325
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more AG Jeans Straight Denim
23 Madewell Wide-Leg Crop Jeans With Tux Stripe
Madewell Wide-Leg Crop Jeans With Tux Stripe

With Madewell's Wide-Leg Crop Jeans With Tux Stripe ($145), you need little else to make a cool Summer outfit in a flash.

Madewell
Wide Leg Crop Jeans with Tux Stripe
$145
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Madewell Cropped Denim
24 Citizens of Humanity Liya High-Rise Classic Fit Jeans
Citizens of Humanity Liya High-Rise Classic Fit Jeans

You'll be wearing these Citizens of Humanity Liya High-Rise Classic Fit Jeans ($278) on repeat.

Citizens of Humanity
Liya High Rise Classic Fit Jeans
$278
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Citizens of Humanity Classic Denim
25 Bold Earrings
Bold Earrings
Image Source: Getty / Merilyn Smith

Rebecca de Ravenel's Les Bonbon earrings have inspired a series of copycats, while Marni's major baubles from the runway are likewise inspiring stylish women everywhere to ditch their chokers and pick up a pair of dangling earrings instead.

26 Rebecca de Ravenel Classic Silk Corded Clip Earrings
Rebecca de Ravenel Classic Silk Corded Clip Earrings

The OG Rebecca de Ravenel Classic Silk Corded Clip Earrings ($295) jazz up any outfit.

MODA OPERANDI Earrings
Rebecca de Ravenel Classic Silk Corded Clip Earrings
$295
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Earrings
27 J.W.Anderson Gold-Tone Resin Earrings
J.W.Anderson Gold-Tone Resin Earrings

J.W.Anderson's Gold-Tone Resin Earrings ($440) offer an artsy interpretation on the trend.

J.W.Anderson
Gold-tone Resin Earrings - Yellow
$440
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more J.W.Anderson Earrings
28 BaubleBar Women's Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings
BaubleBar Women's Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings

BaubleBar's Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings ($48) lend sparkle to anything you have on.

BaubleBar
Women's Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings
$48
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
29 Chic Mules
Chic Mules
Image Source: Getty / Merilyn Smith

What started as a couple of exciting one-off shoes — like Mansur Gavriel and Gucci's popular slides — have now become a whole footwear movement. From flat sandals to modest-heeled mules, this is the silhouette to have and wear with everything this season.

30 Dear Frances Eva Mules
Dear Frances Eva Mules

Consider these Dear Frances Eva Mules ($430) an essential for the Summer.

shopbop.com Mules & Clogs
Dear Frances Eva Mules
$430
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Mules & Clogs
31 Jeffrey Campbell Beaton Mules
Jeffrey Campbell Beaton Mules

Jeffrey Campbell's Beaton Mules ($130) have a neutral hue that's perfect for Summer-to-Fall dressing.

Jeffrey Campbell
Beaton Mules
$130
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Mules & Clogs
32 Isa Tapia Calista Block-Heel Mules
Isa Tapia Calista Block-Heel Mules

The scalloping on these Isa Tapia Calista Block-Heel Mules ($395) lends just enough personality — plus, how cute is that pink?!

shopbop.com Mules & Clogs
Isa Tapia Calista Block Heel Mules
$395
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Mules & Clogs
Style How ToStreet StyleShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Madewell
Women's Vacation Embroidered Tee
from Nordstrom
$35
Vans
Brown OG Old Skool LX Sneakers
from SSENSE
$65
Golden Goose Deluxe Brand
Superstar Sneakers
from shopbop.com
$495
Milly
Wicker Small Satchel
from shopbop.com
$345
Edie Parker
Lily Drawstring Wicker Basket Bag, Multi
from Neiman Marcus
$995
MODA OPERANDI
Cult Gaia Large Bamboo Ark Bag
from MODA OPERANDI
$140
MODA OPERANDI
Rebecca de Ravenel Classic Silk Corded Clip Earrings
from MODA OPERANDI
$295
BaubleBar
Women's Shimmer Crispin Drop Earrings
from Nordstrom
$48
shopbop.com
Dear Frances Eva Mules
from shopbop.com
$430
Jeffrey Campbell
Beaton Mules
from shopbop.com
$130
Rebecca Taylor
Eliza Lace Midi Dress
from Rebecca Taylor
$975
Saloni
Grace Off-the-shoulder Floral-print Silk-crepe Dress - Blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$655
Self-Portrait
Self Portrait Lace Frill Mini Dress
from shopbop.com
$510
shopbop.com
Fame and Partners CarlyTop
from shopbop.com
$159
shopbop.com
ONE by STYLEKEEPERS Modern Vintage Top
from shopbop.com
$98
Elizabeth and James
Farrah Tie Wrap Top
from Intermix
$275
Gucci
Appliquéd Distressed Printed Cotton-jersey T-shirt - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$990
Topshop
Femme forever t-shirt
from Topshop
$28
adidas
Stan Smith Leather Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$75
AG Jeans
The Phoebe Vintage High Waist Jeans
from shopbop.com
$325
Madewell
Wide Leg Crop Jeans with Tux Stripe
from shopbop.com
$145
Citizens of Humanity
Liya High Rise Classic Fit Jeans
from shopbop.com
$278
J.W.Anderson
Gold-tone Resin Earrings - Yellow
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$440
shopbop.com
Isa Tapia Calista Block Heel Mules
from shopbop.com
$395
Shop More
MODA OPERANDI Earrings SHOP MORE
MODA OPERANDI
Rebecca de Ravenel Classic Silk Corded Clip Earrings
from MODA OPERANDI
$295
Annette Ferdinandsen
18K Gold Ruby Earrings
from MODA OPERANDI
$1,025
Oscar de la Renta
Long Silk Tiered Tassel C Earring
from MODA OPERANDI
$450
Oscar de la Renta
Impatiens Flower Drop Earrings
from MODA OPERANDI
$425
MODA OPERANDI
Rebecca de Ravenel Six Drop Ombre Earrings
from MODA OPERANDI
$345
Citizens of Humanity Classic Denim SHOP MORE
Citizens of Humanity
Liya High Rise Classic Fit Jeans
from shopbop.com
$258
Citizens of Humanity
Liya High Rise Classic Fit Jeans
from shopbop.com
$278
Citizens of Humanity
Liya High Rise Classic Fit Jeans
from shopbop.com
$278
Citizens of Humanity
Liya High Rise Classic Fit Jeans
from shopbop.com
$238
Citizens of Humanity
Liya Classic High Rise
from REVOLVE
$248
Saloni Dresses SHOP MORE
Saloni
Zoe Cutout Cotton-blend Dress - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$475
Saloni
Women's Zoey Stretch Cotton Midi Dress
from Nordstrom
$470
Saloni
Alexia Swiss-dot chiffon maxi dress
from The Outnet
$520 $260
Saloni
Fleur-Print Silk Choker Dress
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$445
Saloni
Women's Edith Floral Silk Midi-Dress
from Barneys New York
$595
Vans Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Spring Fashion
9 Shoes Fashion Bloggers Are Living In This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba's Outfit Looks Super Casual — Until You See Her Handbag
by Celia Fernandez
Kid Shopping
75 Awesome Gifts That Will Make Your Teen Feel Anything but Angst
by Alessia Santoro
Street Style
12 Stylist-Approved Airport Outfits That Are the Perfect Mix Between Comfy and Fashionable
by Irma Martínez
BaubleBar Earrings AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Women
25 Dazzling Gifts That Will Make Your BFF Go Starry-Eyed
by Macy Cate Williams
Budget Tips
All the Online Places You Can Get Free (or Almost Free!) Shipping
by Lauren Finney
Holiday
23 Sweet, Surprising, Sexy Gifts For Your Single BFF
by Brittney Stephens
Holiday Entertainment
Shop POPSUGAR's 100 Best Gifts Under $100!
by Brittney Stephens
Topshop Tees AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Is Wearing the 1 Graphic Sweater You'll Want to Buy This Spring
by Alessandra Foresto
gift guide
Ooh La La — 32 Fabulous French Bulldog Gifts
by Hedy Phillips
gift guide
19 Pretty Presents For Your Pug-Loving Friends
by Hedy Phillips
Holiday Food
80+ Gifts For the Junk Foodie in Your Life
by Anna Monette Roberts
adidas Sneakers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gifts For Women
27 Copper Products For Girls Who Want to Get Their Shine On
by Macy Cate Williams
Shopping Guide
Save or Splurge: Supercute Gym Sneakers From $30 to $200
by Dominique Astorino
Tweens and Teens
58 Tween Gifts That Will Prove You Actually Know What's Cool
by Alessia Santoro
Workout Clothes
Fairidescent Sneakers Are What Your Springtime Dreams Are Made Of
by Dominique Astorino
MODA OPERANDI Earrings AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
streetstylesquad
isabellabeatrixx
ready.to.where
rclayton
Citizens of Humanity Classic Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lucyswhims
theteacherdiva
chicflavours
lisadnyc
Saloni Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lakeshorelady
elleoquentstyle
theuptowncharade
dallasrealestategirl
Citizens of Humanity Classic Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
allison48
emilyhertz
allison48
LittleBlondeBook
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds