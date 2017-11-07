 Skip Nav
Here's What Fashion Girls Pack For Thanksgiving Break

Despite what we'd like to believe, Thanksgiving isn't just about cozying up on the couch and stuffing yourself with turkey. You'll definitely catch up with family and friends, and you might even pay a visit to that old bar around the corner from your house. Take that into consideration, and packing for the holiday weekend can be tricky.

Lucky for you, we're simplifying your list this season. As long as you're stocked with the fashion items here, styling outfits for every occasion, unexpected or not, will be ridiculously easy. Now all you've got to do is grab your ticket, then book it home to flaunt your Fall-perfect pieces.

Paravel Grand Tour Jetty Bag
$365
from tourparavel.com
Buy Now
Madewell
Women's 'Whisper' Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee
$19.50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Madewell Tees
Cole Haan
Women's GrandPrø Running Sneaker
$150
from Cole Haan
Buy Now See more Cole Haan Sneakers
Zara Asymmetric Tunic
$90
from zara.com
Buy Now
Striped Trousers
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Topshop
Women's Boxy Ribbed Roll Neck Sweater
$68
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Sweaters
Alice & You
Cami Dress with Metallic Polka Dot
$60
from Asos
Buy Now See more Alice & You Plus Dresses
Spanx
Metallic Tights
$28
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Spanx Hosiery
Rothy's Chili Red Flats
$145
from rothys.com
Buy Now
Rebecca Taylor
Malorie Embroidery & Taffeta Top
$395
from Rebecca Taylor
Buy Now See more Rebecca Taylor Tops
Good American
Women's Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans
$169
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Good American Skinny Denim
M Missoni
patterned belted long cardigan
$660
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more M Missoni Cardigans
Fame and Partners Women's Fashion
The Silverlake Jumpsuit Dress
$299
from Fame and Partners
Buy Now See more Fame and Partners Women's Fashion
BaubleBar
Criselda Ball Drop Earrings
$48
from BaubleBar
Buy Now See more BaubleBar Earrings
Tory Burch
Torytrack Hybrid Smartwatch, Gold-Tone Stainless Steel/Ivory, 38mm
$295
from Tory Burch
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Clothes and Shoes
Everlane
The Lightweight Puffer Jacket
$88
from Everlane
Buy Now See more Everlane Puffers
Dr. Martens
Kendra Boot
$160
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Dr. Martens Boots
Brixton
Kayla Moto Cap
$74
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Brixton Hats
Neiman Marcus Home & Living
Beats by Dr. Dre Alexander Wang Studio Wireless On-Ear Headphone
$599
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Home & Living
Loewe
Fringed Mohair And Wool-blend Scarf - Purple
$250
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Loewe Scarves & Wraps
Kate Spade
Broadway flats
$278
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Flats
