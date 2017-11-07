Here's What Fashion Girls Pack For Thanksgiving Break

Despite what we'd like to believe, Thanksgiving isn't just about cozying up on the couch and stuffing yourself with turkey. You'll definitely catch up with family and friends, and you might even pay a visit to that old bar around the corner from your house. Take that into consideration, and packing for the holiday weekend can be tricky.

Lucky for you, we're simplifying your list this season. As long as you're stocked with the fashion items here, styling outfits for every occasion, unexpected or not, will be ridiculously easy. Now all you've got to do is grab your ticket, then book it home to flaunt your Fall-perfect pieces.