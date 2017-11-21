 Skip Nav
I Shop For a Living — and These Are the 13 Things I'd Positively Love to Buy This Week
I Shop For a Living — and These Are the 13 Things I'd Positively Love to Buy This Week

I can hardly wrap my brain around Thanksgiving prep without immediately lumping in my holiday to-do list. That's not all bad — a lot of it is piecing together my own wish list, which is filled with both dreamy fashion finds and the practical get-me-through-this-family-dinner stuff we all need to feel sane.

This week, that's more specifically the cold-weather clothes that'll make Thanksgiving on the East Coast cozy and comfortable — and still stylish — and a couple of skincare saviors I'm packing along with me to fight any I-was-up-all-night-cooking fatigue. Plus, the (cute!) sweatpants required post-feasting. You feel me? If any of this sounds like you, read on to shop the 13 things I'm all about right now.

H&M Padded Jacket With Hood
Monrow Vintage Sweatpants
Anthropologie Capri Blue Candle Tin
Madewell The Sherpa Bootie Slipper
Skyn Iceland Hydro Cool Firming Eye Gels
Lily Lolo Mascara
Chloé Striped Mohair-Blend Sweater
Clare Vivier Simple Stripe Suede Tote
Goop Replenishing Night Cream
Acne Studios Women's Zefir Beanie
White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap Scarf
Common Projects Achilles Contrast Sole Low-Top Sneakers
Tibi Patent Sculpted Pleat Pants
Tibi Pants SHOP MORE
Tibi
Cropped Stretch-faille Wide-leg Pants - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$450$180
Tibi
Trench Wide Leg Pants
from Tibi
$550$165
Tibi
Hessian Linen Asymmetric Jumpsuit
from Tibi
$695$278
Tibi
Ponte Skinny Pant
from Tibi
$295
Tibi
Drape Twill Relaxed Trousers
from Tibi
$395$158
Common Projects Sneakers SHOP MORE
Common Projects
Original Achilles Patent-leather Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$430$215
Common Projects
Achilles Three Strap Leather Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$450$225
Common Projects
Women's Women's Original Achilles Sneakers
from Barneys New York
$415
Common Projects
Leather Original Achilles Low
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$411$247
Common Projects
Original Achilles Leather Sneakers - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$410
Goop Skin Care SHOP MORE
BeautyCounter
Nourishing Rosewater Mist
from Goop
$35
Ursa Major
Fortifying Face Balm
from Goop
$36
Ursa Major
Fantastic Face Wash Cleanser
from Goop
$28
Juice Beauty
Green Apple Age Defy Moisturizer
from Goop
$48$19
Ursa Major
4-In-1 Essential Face Tonic Cleanser
from Goop
$26
