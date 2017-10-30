 Skip Nav
I Shop the Internet For a Living, and These Are My Favorite Things Right Now

Instead of dreading the chill in the air, I'm leaning into all the goodness Fall has to offer. That means that after hours poring over the best of what's new on the internet, I'm curating a home full of cozy clothes, soothing accents, and nourishing self-care products. This, to me, is making the most of Fall, one must have at a time. Step inside to shop what I'm loving, from striped sweaters to live-in lounge pants — plus, a few bonus pieces to start plotting holiday outfits (because it's never too soon).

Urban Outfitters Oversized Striped Boyfriend Sweater
Madewell Bandana
Pom-Pom at Home Trestles Oversize Throw Blanket
Everlane The Cashmere Sweatpant
Fresh Sugar Lip Serum Advanced Therapy
Cuyana Bon Voyage Pants
Rebecca Taylor Short-Sleeve Jewel Velvet Top
J.Crew The Teddy Coat
H&M Dress With Drawstring
True Botanicals Vitamin C Booster Skin Care Serum
Urban Outfitters Elemental Energy
Ganni Sabine Suede Sling-Back Pumps
