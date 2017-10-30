I Shop the Internet For a Living, and These Are My Favorite Things Right Now

Instead of dreading the chill in the air, I'm leaning into all the goodness Fall has to offer. That means that after hours poring over the best of what's new on the internet, I'm curating a home full of cozy clothes, soothing accents, and nourishing self-care products. This, to me, is making the most of Fall, one must have at a time. Step inside to shop what I'm loving, from striped sweaters to live-in lounge pants — plus, a few bonus pieces to start plotting holiday outfits (because it's never too soon).