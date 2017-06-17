 Skip Nav
19 Breezy Outfits For When the Weather Is Just Too Hot to Handle

When the temperature outside has reached the high 90s, all you want to do is change into a swimsuit and head to the beach. Unfortunately, we can't always get our way which means we end up spending hours rifling through our closets trying to find an outfit that will help make the heat feel a teensy bit more bearable.

Rather than changing into the usual combination of cutoffs and a cotton tee, why not try something a little different this season? Ahead, we've turned to your favorite bloggers to gather some much-needed outfit inspiration to combat the Summer's sweltering heat. Scroll on to see their looks and shop similar pieces too.

Fashion InstagramsSummer FashionGet The LookSummerStreet StyleTrendsShopping
