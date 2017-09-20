 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
The 1 Shoe You'd Never Expect to Make It Past Summer Is Everywhere For Fall

You could say Victoria Beckham predicted it when she debuted her pre-Fall 2017 line: the white pump is everywhere. While Victoria's own version comes in a leather glove silhouette that hugs the foot, complete with a needle heel, there are plenty of block shapes, buckle finishes, and lace-up ankle straps we've got our eyes on.

If you're surprised that a pair of white shoes is the number one item on our shopping list at the end of Summer, don't be. It's time you welcomed the light shade into your wardrobe well after Labor Day. Read on to see how ladies wore the covetable pumps all throughout Fashion Week, then shop our favorite styles available now.

Related
The Boot Everyone Will Be Wearing This Fall Is All Over Fashion Week Now

Zara Geometric High Heel Mules
$76
Buy Now
With Funky Sunglasses, Bright Blue Separates, and a Graphic Tee
With a Gingham Bishop-Sleeved Dress and Matching Bag
With a Fringed Skirt and Graphic Sweatshirt
With a Cashmere Zip-Up and Leather Slitted Skirt
With an Autumnal Suit Set
With Camel Paper Bag Trousers and a Blouse
With a Long Floral Maxi and Dark Accessories
With a Standout Asymmetrical Dress
With Gray Trousers and a Fuzzy Pink Sweater
With a Fringed Duster, Mom Jeans, and a Trench Coat
With a Velvet Ruched Skirt and Bright Slinky Blouse
With Rolled Skinny Jeans and a Statement Top
With a Feminine Lace Dress and a Silk Neck Scarf
Zara Geometric High Heel Mules
Victoria Beckham Pin Pumps
Topshop Gabriel Slingback Pump
ASOS Palette Premium Leather Heels
Stuart Weitzman The Legend Pump
Attico Elsa Pumps
Self-Portrait Susa Pumps
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Roberta Pumps
Tibi Lia Leather Slingback Pumps
Mansur Gavriel Ballerina Leather Pumps
Jimmy Choo Nanda Pumps
Donald J Pliner Pump
Yuul Yie Pumps
Stradivarius Court Shoe
Fabrizio Viti Leather Half D'Orsay Pumps
Off-White For Walking Pumps
Chloé Lauren Pumps
Ellery Slingback Heel
7
more images
Start Slideshow
Style TipsStyle How ToGet The LookHeelsStreet StyleFallTrendsShoesFall FashionShopping
Shop More
Mansur Gavriel Pumps SHOP MORE
Mansur Gavriel
Ballerina Leather Pumps - White
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$475
Mansur Gavriel
Venetian leather loafers
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$377
Mansur Gavriel
Black D'Orsay Heels
from SSENSE
$495
Mansur Gavriel
Ballerina Leather Pumps - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$475
Mansur Gavriel
Classic Suede Pumps - Sand
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$525
Chloé Pumps SHOP MORE
Chloé
Lauren Leather Scallop Pumps
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$575$345
Chloé
Velvet Lauren Scallop Pumps
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$595$357
Chloé
Lauren Scalloped Suede Pumps - Tan
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595$357
Chloé
Black Suede Lauren Loafers
from SSENSE
$695$334
Chloé
Tan Suede Lauren Heels
from SSENSE
$595$417
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Pumps SHOP MORE
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Black Maryam Heels
from SSENSE
$395$182
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Suede Maryam Pumps
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$397$289
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Black Patent Two-Tone Pumps
from SSENSE
$390
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Anais pump
from MODA OPERANDI
$385$270
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Roberta Pump
from MODA OPERANDI
$380$266
Manolo Blahnik Pumps AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Jennifer Lopez
Don't Let Jennifer Lopez's Sexy Dresses Distract You — It's All About Her Stunning Shoes
by Celia Fernandez
Queen Letizia
The Fact That Queen Letizia Can't Stop Wearing This Blouse Will Make You Want It Even More
by Macy Daniela Martin
Camila Alves
Here's How to Wear Statement Heels, as Demonstrated by Camila Alves
by Macy Daniela Martin
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba Just Wore an Outfit You Can (and Should) Copy on Easter Sunday
by Macy Daniela Martin
Mansur Gavriel Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sheiladytiu
bittersweetcolours
sheiladytiu
cuddlepill
Chloé Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
svetlanalalana
oliviajeanette_
vicmonfort
fashion_jackson
Calvin Klein Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
myviewinheels
everyday_abby
myviewinheels
jaimeshrayber
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds