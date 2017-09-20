The 1 Shoe You'd Never Expect to Make It Past Summer Is Everywhere For Fall

You could say Victoria Beckham predicted it when she debuted her pre-Fall 2017 line: the white pump is everywhere. While Victoria's own version comes in a leather glove silhouette that hugs the foot, complete with a needle heel, there are plenty of block shapes, buckle finishes, and lace-up ankle straps we've got our eyes on.

If you're surprised that a pair of white shoes is the number one item on our shopping list at the end of Summer, don't be. It's time you welcomed the light shade into your wardrobe well after Labor Day. Read on to see how ladies wore the covetable pumps all throughout Fashion Week, then shop our favorite styles available now.