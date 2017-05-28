 Skip Nav
Bella Hadid’s Best Friend Jesse Jo Stark Has Style Game of Her Own
Spring Fashion
The Weekend Outfits Every Woman Should Try
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus Will Win You Over With Her Wedding Dress
Get the Look
Orbital Ear Cuffs Are the New Earring Trend You're Going to See All Over Instagram
Bella Hadid’s Best Friend Jesse Jo Stark Has Style Game of Her Own

You may have seen Jesse Jo Stark in photos on Bella Hadid's Instagram account from time to time, but we're here to tell you she's a lot more than just Bella's best friend. While Jesse Jo already has a budding music career (her godmother is Cher), it's her rocker-chic sense of style that's made us fans.

Her laid-back looks are heavily influenced by the cult jewelry brand Chrome Hearts, which was founded by her parents. Knowing all of this, it shouldn't come as a surprise that her BFF Bella Hadid is creating a highly anticipated collection with Chrome Hearts. As for her style, you can find Jesse rocking out on stage in an oversize tee and combat boots or, of course, in some rad Chrome Hearts gear. With Jesse Jo's effortlessly cool style and her fashionable crew of friends, you're going to be seeing a lot more of her in the near future. Have a look at her best style moments ahead to get familiar.

We've Got Heart Eyes For Bella Hadid's Tiny Pink Purse

