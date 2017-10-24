 Skip Nav
DIY
You Only Need 2 Items to Make These 20 Halloween Costumes
Halloween
These 9 TV Characters Will Make For the Most Stylish Costume of Your Life
Politics
9 Iconic First Lady Gowns Worth Talking About
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
All About Photographer Terry Richardson, the Accused Sexual Predator Banned From Vogue

Photographer Terry Richardson, 52, has been a fashion fixture since the '90s, when he began shooting magazine spreads and campaigns, many of which you might consider "racy." Nevertheless, he succeeded in the industry (many people refer to him as "Uncle Terry"), booking deals with popular brands like Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, and Diesel and working with high profile celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid, and Miley Cyrus.

But throughout his career, models have made sexual allegations against Richardson, sharing stories about inappropriate behavior on set. It's only now, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, that Condé Nast has officially banned Richardson and his work from its publications, including Vogue, GQ, and Glamour. The company's vice president and chief operating officer James Woolhouse reportedly sent an email on Monday, October 23 that said:

"I am writing to you on an important matter. Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson. Any shoots that have been commission[ed] or any shoots that have been completed but not yet published, should be killed and substituted with other material. Please could you confirm that this policy will be actioned in your market effective immediately. Thank you for your support in this matter."

This news has since been confirmed by Fashionista, leaving us, and hopefully many, a little more satisfied. Considering how many models have come forward with Cameron Russell's encouragement, utilizing the hashtag #MyJobShouldNotIncludeAbuse, finally taking action against an individual like Richardson might at least bring some relief. Until more agencies follow suit, read on to brush up on a few fast facts about Terry Richardson.

Related
Felicity Huffman Admits She Was Forced to Wear Marchesa by Harvey Weinstein Back in 2005
Terry Has Long Been a Familiar Face in the Fashion Industry
He's Attended Many Fashion Events
Terry Has Worked With Kate Moss
You'll Recognize Him on Any Red Carpet in His Signature Pose
Richardson Has Also Worked With Lady Gaga
Terry Shot the Photos For Kylie Jenner's 2017 Calendar
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Fashion NewsCampaignsTerry RichardsonPhotographyMagazinesVogue
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner's Favorite Shoes Date 5 Years Back — and They'll Shock You Big Time
by Sarah Wasilak
Kate Middleton Fans Copy Outfits on Instagram
Kate Middleton
This Woman Found an Exact Copy of Kate Middleton's Engagement Dress For Just $25
by Sarah Wasilak
Reformation Jeans Collection
Fashion News
You're About to Buy All Your Jeans From Reformation's New Denim Line
by Marina Liao
Kaia Gerber Runway Walk
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber Can Teach You Her Runway Walk in Less Than 1 Minute
by Sarah Wasilak
Melania Trump's Inaugural Dress at Smithsonian Museum
Melania Trump
It Looks Like Melania Trump's Inaugural Gown Is Getting a New Home: The Smithsonian
by Victoria Messina
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds