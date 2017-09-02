 Skip Nav
From "Starving Myself" to "Lifting and Eating More," Kenzie's Transformation Is Beyond Inspiring

Mackenzie Forbes recently posted these before-and-after photos to her Instagram page, and everyone needs to see them and hear what she has to say. In discussing her journey, Mackenzie said, "I would go to the gym and KILL my body with HOURS of cardio, and I also struggled with SO MUCH restriction!!" She has since started lifting weights and eating a healthy, balanced diet.

A post shared by Mackenzie Forbes (@kenziefitness_) on

She, like many women, believed that doing cardio and starving herself was the best way to lose weight. She strived for the "perfect body" because she thought that's what would make her happy. As her fitness journey continued, Kenzie says, "Oh boy was I WRONG! I was so miserable!" Her mindset has done a complete flip over the past year to wanting to create her best self. She adds, "I started lifting and eating MORE!"

Mackenzie has learned to use food as fuel to get stronger, build muscle, and become healthier overall. Kenzie says, "I've been able to build a body I never thought was a possibility." She is appreciating workouts as more than a means of losing weight, she's loving her new body, and she's no longer letting food and exercise control her life. Kenzie says, "From somebody who never thought they'd be thin enough to who I am today," she's feeling incredibly confident and body-positive. What an inspiring emotional transformation!

For anyone suffering from an eating disorder, know that you're never alone. Here's the number for the National Eating Disorders Association Hotline: 1-800-931-2237. If you prefer instant messaging with someone, that's also an option.

