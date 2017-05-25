 Skip Nav
Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Fires Back at "Sexist" Body-Shamer
Aly Raisman Responds to Airport Body-Shamer

Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Fires Back at "Sexist" Body-Shamer

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman just recounted an alleged encounter with a "sexist" body shamer, and it's making us want to rip our hair out with disgust. As the athlete made her way through airport security on May 24, she interacted with two TSA employees, one of which proceeded to scrutinize her apparent lack of muscles. Aly took to social media to fire off a series of tweets expressing her outrage at his comments.

It all started when she approached airport security and a woman commented on her notable biceps; but the man next to her somehow didn't "see any muscles."

Aly Raisman and Simone Biles Are Redefining the 2017 SI Swimsuit Issue

Apparently this guy needs some glasses because Aly's got killer guns, if we do say so ourselves. Rightfully so, this triggered the gymnast (who, allow us to remind you, has won three Olympic gold medals) and led her to get real about her frustration with his "rude" comment.

Although comments of this nature aren't to be ignored, many of Aly's followers were quick to inject some comedic relief into the situation, reassuring her that she (and other female athletes, for that matter) isn't to be messed with.

Image Source: Getty / Alex Livesey
