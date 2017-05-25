Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Fires Back at "Sexist" Body-Shamer

Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman just recounted an alleged encounter with a "sexist" body shamer, and it's making us want to rip our hair out with disgust. As the athlete made her way through airport security on May 24, she interacted with two TSA employees, one of which proceeded to scrutinize her apparent lack of muscles. Aly took to social media to fire off a series of tweets expressing her outrage at his comments.

It all started when she approached airport security and a woman commented on her notable biceps; but the man next to her somehow didn't "see any muscles."



Aly Raisman and Simone Biles Are Redefining the 2017 SI Swimsuit Issue Related

Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"

Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

Apparently this guy needs some glasses because Aly's got killer guns, if we do say so ourselves. Rightfully so, this triggered the gymnast (who, allow us to remind you, has won three Olympic gold medals) and led her to get real about her frustration with his "rude" comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

If u are a man who can't compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

Although comments of this nature aren't to be ignored, many of Aly's followers were quick to inject some comedic relief into the situation, reassuring her that she (and other female athletes, for that matter) isn't to be messed with.

@Aly_Raisman Ask him where he keeps his Olympic Gold Medals — Ben⚾️ (@BenLipinski) May 24, 2017

@Aly_Raisman when you don't recognize your country's Olympic champions pic.twitter.com/TMSjnWhBcz — Cam Murray (@OCM_Heroes) May 24, 2017

@Aly_Raisman We get to make the change. Keep sticking up for yourself & don't accept their judgement. You go, girl. 💪 — Sara Guerard (@SaraGuerard) May 24, 2017