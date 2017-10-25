10 Gray Sneakers to Wear If Your Mood Matches the Cloudy, Foggy Weather

Sometimes you don't feel like wearing bright pink sneakers, and there's nothing wrong with that. As the clouds start to roll in, we're ready to wear muted tones. If you're in the market for a new pair of sneakers, consider a gray design. Not only does the color match everything, but it also goes with the foggy mood of the season. Take a look at our top options — maybe something will pique your interest for your next run or exercise class.