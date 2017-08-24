 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
19 of the Best Sports Bras For Big Busts

Beware of the sports bra purporting to be supportive, high-impact, and suited for bigger busts and yet serves better as a slingshot than the sturdy friend you need in your many athletic endeavors. Seriously . . . beware.

For women with bigger breasts, the sports bra market is pretty saturated with compression bras, i.e. the dreaded uniboob bra, that are tight enough to keep everything in place. While those can feel firm, it's best to opt for an encapsulation bra, i.e. one that has separate cups, that can also have a slight compression feel to it so that your breasts are supported but not suffocated.

These types of bras also typically have a traditional back closure — like regular underwire bras — since their tightness should make it so that you wouldn't normally be able to put it on over your head and shoulders. All of these characteristics are the makings of one badass bra for badass workouts, like anything from boot camp to CrossFit to plain old running.

So while a lot of bras claim to be high impact and sadly aren't, there are still a ton of great selections out there. Keep reading for our favorites — many of them come in smaller sizes, but we've called out their larger cup-size offerings.

Panache
Women's Underwire Sports Bra
$70
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Panache Plus Intimates
Freya
Force High Impact Sports Bra
$66
from Bare Necessities
Buy Now See more Freya Activewear
Old Navy
Max Support Plus-Size Sports Bra
$39.94 $36
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Sport Bras & Underwear
Wacoal
Underwire Sports Bra
$68
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Wacoal Sport Bras & Underwear
Sweaty Betty
High Intensity Run Bra
$65
from Sweaty Betty
Buy Now See more Sweaty Betty Sport Bras & Underwear
Under Armour
Armour Bra® Protegée DD Cup
$49
from Under Armour
Buy Now See more Under Armour Sport Bras & Underwear
Athleta
T-Bird Sport Bra
$58
from Athleta
Buy Now See more Athleta Sport Bras & Underwear
Bendon
Bra: Extreme High-Impact Full-Figure Sports Bra 76-408
$65
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Bendon Sport Bras & Underwear
Glamorise
Medium Control Wire-Free Sports Bra
$47.99
from Bare Necessities
Buy Now See more Glamorise Sport Bras & Underwear
Chantelle
High Impact Microfiber Sports Bra
$72
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Chantelle Sport Bras & Underwear
Shock Absorber
Ultimate Run Mesh And Stretch-jersey Sports Bra - Black
$79
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Shock Absorber Sport Bras & Underwear
Freya
Active Underwire Sports Bra
$62
from Bare Necessities
Buy Now See more Freya Sport Bras & Underwear
Simply Be Sport Bras & Underwear
High Impact Black/Orange Sports Bra
$29
from Simply Be
Buy Now See more Simply Be Sport Bras & Underwear
Lululemon Activewear
Ta Ta Tamer III
$58
from Lululemon
Buy Now See more Lululemon Activewear
Nike
Pro Hero Women's Sports Bra
$75
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Sport Bras & Underwear
Anita
Active Momentum Wire-Free Sports Bra
$72 $39.99
from Bare Necessities
Buy Now See more Anita Sport Bras & Underwear
Wacoal
Women's Underwire Sports Bra
$65
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Wacoal Sport Bras & Underwear
Nike
Rival Heather Women's Sports Bra
$70
from Nike
Buy Now See more Nike Sport Bras & Underwear
Lane Bryant
High-Impact Molded underwire sport bra
$44
from Lane Bryant
Buy Now See more Lane Bryant Sport Bras & Underwear
Panache Underwire Sports Bra
Freya Force Crop Top Sports Bra
Old Navy Max Support Sports Bra
Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra
Sweaty Betty High Intensity Run Bra
Under Armour Protegée Bra
Athleta T-Bird Sports Bra
Bendon High-Impact Sports Bra
Glamorise Medium Control Sports Bra
Chantelle High Impact Sports Bra
Shock Absorber Ultimate Run Sports Bra
Freya Active Sports Bra
Simply Be High Impact Sports Bra
Lululemon Ta Ta Tamer III
Nike Pro Hero Sports Bra
Anita Momentum Maximum Control Sports Bra
Wacoal Underwire Sports Bra
Nike Pro Rival Sports Bra
Lane Bryant Molded Underwire Sports Bra
Start Slideshow
ActivewearFitness GearBrasWorkoutsShopping ListWorkout Clothes
Shop Story
Read Story
Panache
Women's Underwire Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$70
Freya
Force High Impact Sports Bra
from Bare Necessities
$66
Old Navy
Max Support Plus-Size Sports Bra
from Old Navy
$39.94$36
Wacoal
Underwire Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$68
Sweaty Betty
High Intensity Run Bra
from Sweaty Betty
$65
Under Armour
Armour Bra® Protegée DD Cup
from Under Armour
$49
Athleta
T-Bird Sport Bra
from Athleta
$58
Bendon
Bra: Extreme High-Impact Full-Figure Sports Bra 76-408
from Kohl's
$65
Glamorise
Medium Control Wire-Free Sports Bra
from Bare Necessities
$47.99
Chantelle
High Impact Microfiber Sports Bra
from Dillard's
$72
Shock Absorber
Ultimate Run Mesh And Stretch-jersey Sports Bra - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$79
Freya
Active Underwire Sports Bra
from Bare Necessities
$62
Simply Be
High Impact Black/Orange Sports Bra
from Simply Be
$29
Lululemon
Ta Ta Tamer III
from Lululemon
$58
Nike
Pro Hero Women's Sports Bra
from Nike
$75
Anita
Active Momentum Wire-Free Sports Bra
from Bare Necessities
$72$39.99
Wacoal
Women's Underwire Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$65
Nike
Rival Heather Women's Sports Bra
from Nike
$70
Lane Bryant
High-Impact Molded underwire sport bra
from Lane Bryant
$44
Shop More
Nike Sport Bras & Underwear SHOP MORE
Nike
Hyper Classic Padded Women's Medium Support Sports Bra
from Nike
$60$49.97
Nike
Pro Rival Mesh-trimmed Dri-fit Stretch Sports Bra - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$75
Nike
Women's Pro Indy Cooling Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$50
Nike
Pro Indy Mesh-trimmed Dri-fit Stretch Sports Bra - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$45
Nike
Pro Indy Stretch-jersey Sports Bra - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$50
Wacoal Sport Bras & Underwear SHOP MORE
Wacoal
Women's Zip Front Underwire Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$72
Wacoal
Women's Underwire Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$68
Wacoal
Wire-Free Sports Bra
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$65$29.25
Wacoal
Women's Underwire Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$65
Wacoal
Cross-Back Sports Bra
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$55
Panache Plus Intimates SHOP MORE
Panache
Plus Size Women's Underwire Sports Bra
from Nordstrom
$70
Panache
Women's 'Thea' Underwire Balconette Bra
from Nordstrom
$67$40.20
Panache
Women's 'Clara' Underwire Full Cup Bra
from Nordstrom
$67
Panache
Women's Petra Underwire Balconette Bra
from Nordstrom
$70
Panache
Women's 'Kali' Balconette Bra
from Nordstrom
$55$32.98
Nike Sport Bras & Underwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
interiordesignerella
ohwhatasighttosee
weekendwishing
carlygala
Wacoal Sport Bras & Underwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
paleomg
beautifullyseaside
hauteandhumid
asequinloveaffair
Panache Plus Intimates AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
glitterandspiceblog
glitterandspiceblog
honeywerehome
glitterandspiceblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds