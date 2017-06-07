If You’ve Ever Felt Insecure Next to Your "Fit" Partner, You Must Read This

After years of wondering how her "fit" husband could love her curves, this woman is finally learning to love her body the way he does and it's incredibly powerful. Jazzy, a body-positive advocate, recently took to Instagram to share an image of her and her husband holding hands on the beach. In the caption, Jazzy opened up about her own insecurities being married to someone who was "born fit."

"Over the years this man has loved every curve, every roll, and every stretch mark on my body. I never understood why!" she wrote alongside the photo, which was taken by Ryan W Media. "How could he love something that isn't 'perfect'? How could a man who was 'born fit' love someone like me! I don't have a flat stomach, I jiggle when I walk, hell if I run up the stairs to fast my body claps (lmao)!!"

But after being with her husband for 14 years, she finally learned to love her body.

"But now I see I do have the 'perfect' body!!" Jazzy wrote. "Every roll, every curve and every stretch mark is put on me just perfect to make both of us happy!!! I love my body and I finally see why he does too!!"

ADVERTISEMENT

There's a certain societal stereotype that tells us women are supposed to be skinnier than their partners, but Jazzy's message is incredibly important. We don't need to look a certain way to be loved. Once we learn to love ourselves, we can learn to accept the love of others.

Her message is inspiring others to share their own stories about accepting their bodies.

"I also have a very fit husband, and I've always been very insecure about it," one user commented on Instagram. "Especially when meeting all of his fitness friends for the first time. I feel like they expect someone equally as fit as him, so I'd always worry about it. I know he loves me and my curves, and I'm slowly accepting myself for all that I am! Thanks for the wise words!"

Another user wrote: "Love this!! I can relate, I'm engaged to a Personal Trainer and I went through this phase of being ashamed of my body. But, I finally realized he loves me for me! Not that I don't want to be fit one day, but he's willing to love me for me during my journey."

You're beautiful, Jazzy, keep spreading positivity!