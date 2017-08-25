22 Fierce, Empowering Songs For When You're Feelin' Your Damn Self

Every body deserves to be celebrated. It doesn't matter what size you are, what color you are, how tall or short you are — we are all amazing people who deserve to wake up every morning and be excited to get out and kick some ass in the world. This playlist will set you on your way with a selection of songs that praise individuality, strength, and being beautiful no freakin' matter what. Pull up the Spotify playlist, blast the volume, and be proud to be you.