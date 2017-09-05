Kick-Start Fall With Burgundy Sneakers — We Found 8 Cool Pairs

It's time to put your pastel sneakers in the back of your closet. Fall is the perfect season to opt for richer colors, and we're especially loving burgundy right now. The dark red-maroon shade goes great with black and neutrals, so it will match plenty of the fitness gear already in your closet. Plus, it will make you feel like you're in the Autumn spirit, and there's nothing better than that. Take a look at our favorite kicks in the hue and score a pair for yourself.