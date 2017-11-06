 Skip Nav
18 Gifts For the Girl Who Lives in Nike — All Under $50

If you're just starting to think about holiday gifting and have a fitness junkie on your hands who loves Nike, the search for the perfect present doesn't have to be that hard . . . or costly. Whether they like lounging around in the brand's sweats, or are a dedicated yogi who could always use another piece of activewear to tote to class, we found 18 gifts that they'll love receiving. And the best part is that they're all under $50.

Nike Mid Runner 2 Mesh Women's Sneakers
Nike Striped Low Quarter Socks 3-Pair Women's Crew Cut Socks Shoes
Nike Sportswear Irreverent Crop Top Women's Clothing
Nike Leg-A-See Logo Crop Women's Casual Pants
Nike 6 Pack Printed Headbands
Nike Reversible Shoulder Bag
Nike Benassi JDI
Nike Club Fleece Hoodie
Nike Pro Classic Mid-Impact Dri-fit Sports Bra
Nike Pro Warm Dri-fit Leggings
Nike Tanjun Womens Sneakers
Nike Futura cap
Nike Women's Benassi Slide Sandal
Nike Pro Indy Padded Low-Impact Sports Bra
Nike Lightweight Fitness Armband 2.0
Nike Dri-Fit Cushion Dynamic Arch No-Show Running Socks
Nike Pro Indy Bra Women's Bra
Nike Bijoux Womens Training Shoes
