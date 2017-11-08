 Skip Nav
Our 15 Favorite Gifts From Nike — All Under $100

We love the high-quality, well-designed products that Nike has to offer, which is why they make for wonderful gifts. If you know someone who's into the brand, we curated a list of our favorite Nike items for under $100. We have no doubt that fitness-loving women will appreciate these must haves. Take a look and get inspired for the holidays!

Nike
Women's Dry Versa Crop Training Shirt
$65
from Finish Line
Buy Now See more Nike Tops
Nike
Tanjun Women's Running Shoes
$64.99 $48.75
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Nike Athletic Shoes
Nike
H86 Leather Felt Mix Baseball Hat
$30
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Nike Hats
Nike
Hyperwarm Stretch Turtleneck Top - Black
$85
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Nike Sport Tops
Nike
Hyperwarm Stretch Leggings - Black
$75
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Nike Activewear
Nike
Womens 22-Inch Gym Club Duffel Bag
$35
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Nike Travel Duffels & Totes
Nike
Air Max Thea Croc-effect Leather-trimmed Coated Mesh Sneakers - Coral
$95
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Nike Sneakers
Nike
Leg-A-See Logo Legging
$45
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Nike Activewear
Nike
Twill H86 Baseball Hat
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Nike Hats
Nike
Sportswear French Terry Top
$75 $63.75
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Nike Sport Tops
Nike
Flatspot Athletic Performance Sport Sunglasses
$99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Nike Sunglasses
Nike
Women's Nsw Rally Air Women's Crop Pullover Hoodie
$65
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nike Sport Tops
Nike
Sportswear Fleece Pants
$70 $52.50
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Nike Activewear Pants
Nike
Striped Low Quarter Socks 3-Pair Women's Crew Cut Socks Shoes
$20
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Nike Socks
Nike
Sportswear Rally Hoodie
$70
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Nike Sport Tops
