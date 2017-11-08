Cheap Nike Products
Our 15 Favorite Gifts From Nike — All Under $100
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Our 15 Favorite Gifts From Nike — All Under $100
We love the high-quality, well-designed products that Nike has to offer, which is why they make for wonderful gifts. If you know someone who's into the brand, we curated a list of our favorite Nike items for under $100. We have no doubt that fitness-loving women will appreciate these must haves. Take a look and get inspired for the holidays!
Hyperwarm Stretch Turtleneck Top - Black
$85
Womens 22-Inch Gym Club Duffel Bag
$35
from Kohl's
Air Max Thea Croc-effect Leather-trimmed Coated Mesh Sneakers - Coral
$95
Flatspot Athletic Performance Sport Sunglasses
$99
Women's Nsw Rally Air Women's Crop Pullover Hoodie
$65
from Nordstrom
Striped Low Quarter Socks 3-Pair Women's Crew Cut Socks Shoes
$20
0previous images
-16more images