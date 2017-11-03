An Easy Recipe For Slow-Cooker Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Soup

Using Paleo-friendly ingredients, our friends at PaleoHacks created a gluten-free slow-cooker soup.

Made with just eight ingredients, this Crockpot Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Soup is one meal you'll want to make again and again!

Packed with anti-inflammatory cauliflower, carrots and celery, this recipe is a delicious way to add more veggies to your diet. The turmeric-spiced broth keeps the chicken juicy and tender while it cooks and as a bonus, your crockpot does most of the work!





Simply toss all the ingredients into the crockpot except for the cauliflower rice. Then wait a few hours while it does its magic. Add the cauliflower rice for the last 20 minutes and voilà, dinner is served!

Love turmeric recipes? Get our free turmeric recipes cookbook here!

P.S.: To save time, prep the veggies a day or two before you make the recipe. Splitting up the work makes healthy eating easier! That way, all you have to do is place them in the crockpot when you want to make the soup.







