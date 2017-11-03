An Easy Recipe For Slow-Cooker Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Soup

 Skip Nav
Using Paleo-friendly ingredients, our friends at PaleoHacks created a gluten-free slow-cooker soup.

Made with just eight ingredients, this Crockpot Chicken and Cauliflower Rice Soup is one meal you'll want to make again and again!

Packed with anti-inflammatory cauliflower, carrots and celery, this recipe is a delicious way to add more veggies to your diet. The turmeric-spiced broth keeps the chicken juicy and tender while it cooks and as a bonus, your crockpot does most of the work!


Simply toss all the ingredients into the crockpot except for the cauliflower rice. Then wait a few hours while it does its magic. Add the cauliflower rice for the last 20 minutes and voilà, dinner is served!

P.S.: To save time, prep the veggies a day or two before you make the recipe. Splitting up the work makes healthy eating easier! That way, all you have to do is place them in the crockpot when you want to make the soup.



Ingredients

  1. 2 medium chicken breasts
  2. 2 cups celery, diced
  3. 1 cup carrots, diced
  4. 6 cups vegetable broth
  5. 3 cups cauliflower, uncooked and riced
  6. 3 bay leaves
  7. 1/2 teaspoon turmeric
  8. Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Turn the crockpot on high and allow it to preheat while you chop the veggies.
  2. To the crockpot, add chicken breasts, celery, vegetable broth, bay leaves, turmeric, salt, and pepper.
  3. Leave crockpot set on high to cook 6 hours.
  4. Check crockpot at 6 hours to see if chicken is cooked. It should be tender and you should be able to pull it apart easily with a spatula or spoon. If not, allow to cook for another hour until you can shred the chicken.
  5. After chicken is cooked, reduce crockpot to low. Add cauliflower rice. Cook another 20 minutes to cook the cauliflower rice until tender.
  6. Transfer to a bowl and serve immediately.

Information

Category
Soups/Stews
Yield
Serves 4
Cook Time
30 minutes prep, 6 hours 20 minutes cook time
Image Source: PaleoHacks
