Download Our Clean-Eating App For Easy and Delicious Recipes!

Eating clean is easy when you have a plan. Clean up your eating habits with our new meal plan and recipe app ($2.99)! You'll be set for success with handy in-app shopping lists, two weeks of delicious recipes, and an easy-to-follow plan so you don't have to stress about what to eat. The plan, created by registered dietitians Stephanie Clarke and Willow Jarosh of C&J Nutrition, focuses on whole foods — fruits, veggies, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean proteins. We give you recipes for three meals daily plus a snack and a treat. That's right! Eating clean doesn't mean denying yourself the foods you love.

The meals, including snacks and treats, add up to about 1,600 calories per day. The carb, protein, and fat ratio is close to 50:20:30. The carbs are all whole grains so they're high in fiber. The protein is lean, and the fats are primarily plant-based. All the meals are tasty.

Already eating clean and need some recipe inspiration? Peruse 70 Instagram-worthy meals and snacks to refresh your recipe box.

Here is more of what you'll get with our clean-eating app:

  • Two-week clean-eating plan:
    • Five recipes per day for 14 days
    • Step-by-step instructions
    • Nutritional information
  • Shopping list: Easily add ingredients for the entire week or individual recipes to your list. To make it even easier, you can organize your list into different areas of the grocery store.
  • Completion tracking: Mark recipes as "done" while you work your way through your two-week plan so you never lose your place.
  • Search: Sometimes you know what you want! Use our search tool to find healthy meals using your favorite food.
  • Favorites: Mark your favorite recipes for easy access later.
  • Apple HealthKit integration: Add all nutritional data to your Apple Health app with just one tap.


Image Source: Maria Del Rio
