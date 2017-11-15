 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
Trying to Cut Back on Flour and Sugar? Make These Insanely Amazing Cookies
FitFinder
We've Found Your Next Workout
Healthy Eating Tips
The Scary Truth Behind Your To-Go Oatmeal

Cold and Flu Patch

Ease Congestion With This Cold and Flu Patch

Cold and flu season in coming! You can help ease the dreaded congestion with our DIY cold and flu patch, designed to help you breathe easier. Made with menthol and essential oils designed to open up nasal passages, this is an all-natural remedy that may help you feel better. Just apply the paste to a Band-Aid and wear on your chest for a few hours to feel the effects.

Related
Help Ward Off a Cold With DIY Emergen-C
Cold and Flu Patch

Cold and Flu Patch

Notes

If you are sensitive to the patch tape, apply a bit of coconut oil to your chest before affixing the patch to your chest.

Cold and Flu Patch

Ingredients

  1. 4 tablespoons organic all-purpose flour
  2. 4 teaspoons ginger paste
  3. 4 teaspoons honey
  4. 4 teaspoons coconut oil
  5. 60 drops eucalyptus essential oil
  6. 20 drops peppermint essential oil
  7. 20 drops rosemary essential oil
  8. 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  1. Sterile waterproof adhesive pads, 3x4 inch

Directions

  1. In a clean bowl or jar, mix all of the ingredients into a paste.
  2. Measure out 1/2 teaspoon of the paste and apply to the cotton center of the patch. Use a paintbrush to spread the paste. Apply the patch on to your chest for several hours or overnight for congestion relief, and breathe easy. Keep the remaining paste covered, and store in a cool and dry place.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Olivia Kuan
Join the conversation
GlowHealthy LivingCold And Flu
Glow
Give the Gift of Relaxation With This DIY Potpourri
by Megan Lutz
Vegan Pumpkin Macaroni and Cheese
Glow
Vegan Pumpkin Mac and Cheese Is the Ultimate Fall Comfort Food
by Megan Lutz
Cricket Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies
Glow
Would You Eat Protein Cookies Made With Cricket Flour?
by Megan Lutz
Vegan Apple Cider Doughnuts
Glow
These Vegan Apple Cider Doughnuts Are Your New Fall Go-To
by Megan Lutz
Alison Brie Looks Like Millie Bobby Brown
Alison Brie
Alison Brie's New '80s Cut Is Seriously Serving Eleven From Stranger Things Vibes
by Sarah Siegel
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds