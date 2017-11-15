Ease Congestion With This Cold and Flu Patch

Cold and flu season in coming! You can help ease the dreaded congestion with our DIY cold and flu patch, designed to help you breathe easier. Made with menthol and essential oils designed to open up nasal passages, this is an all-natural remedy that may help you feel better. Just apply the paste to a Band-Aid and wear on your chest for a few hours to feel the effects.

Cold and Flu Patch By Mona Zavosh Notes If you are sensitive to the patch tape, apply a bit of coconut oil to your chest before affixing the patch to your chest. Ingredients 4 tablespoons organic all-purpose flour 4 teaspoons ginger paste 4 teaspoons honey 4 teaspoons coconut oil 60 drops eucalyptus essential oil 20 drops peppermint essential oil 20 drops rosemary essential oil 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon Sterile waterproof adhesive pads, 3x4 inch Directions In a clean bowl or jar, mix all of the ingredients into a paste. Measure out 1/2 teaspoon of the paste and apply to the cotton center of the patch. Use a paintbrush to spread the paste. Apply the patch on to your chest for several hours or overnight for congestion relief, and breathe easy. Keep the remaining paste covered, and store in a cool and dry place.