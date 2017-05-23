You Don't Need a Chaser With This DIY Superfood Shot

These are definitely our kind of shots! Full of superfood goodness, like nutrient-dense chia seeds and antioxidant berries, this easy-to-make shot is a tasty way to stay on the healthy track. And that's definitely something we can cheers to.

DIY Superfood Shot Recipe by Mona Zavosh Ingredients Chia Gel 2 teaspoons organic chia seeds 1/4 cup filtered water Tonic 1/4 cup boiling water 1 organic green tea bag 1 tablespoon organic raw honey 1/4 cup fresh-squeezed lemon juice 1/3 cup unsweetened cranberry juice 1/3 cup unsweetened blueberry juice 3-5 ice cubes 8 blackberries 8 blueberries Directions Mix chia seeds and water in a bowl and place in the fridge for 5 minutes until you get a gel-like consistency. Pour 1/4 cup boiling water into a cocktail shaker with 1 green tea bag. Allow the tea bag to steep for 5 minutes. Remove the tea bag, making sure to squeeze out all the water. Mix in the honey until dissolved. Add lemon juice, cranberry juice, blueberry juice, and ice to the cocktail shaker. Replace the top of the shaker and shake until all the ingredients are well-combined and the tonic is chilled. Fill 8 shot glasses with a blackberry and muddle at the bottom of each glass. Pour about 1/2-1 teaspoon chia gel on top. Pour the chilled tonic into each glass and garnish with 1 blueberry. Enjoy and share this tonic when you need help with focus and productivity. Information Category Drinks Yield 8 servings