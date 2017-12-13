 Skip Nav
12 Emotional Stages of Going to the Gym First Thing in the Morning

There's two kinds of people in this world — those who go to the gym first thing in the morning and those who haven't completely lost their minds. Let's face it: it's not easy squeezing in a sweat sesh every day, much less before your brain is even fully awake. Maybe you forego that extra hour of sleep in the morning to hit the gym so that you can be the epitome of health. Or maybe you're striving to complete a marathon. Or maybe you swore that this would be the year that you would finally show off chiseled abs. Or maybe it's really just so you can justify that nightly bowl of ice cream. But whichever it may be, it's your own personal goals that get you to leave your warm bed. Hey, not all heroes wear capes . . . some wear Nikes and tights.

Hearing your dreaded alarm go off before the sun has even come up.
Getting pumped on the drive over.
Giving yourself a pep talk as you walk inside.
Scanning into the gym and the person at the desk tells you to "Enjoy your workout!"
Exchanging head nods with your fellow early-risers.
Seeing someone who actually looks halfway decent this early.
Fighting the urge to move treadmills when someone gets on the one directly next to you.
Daydreaming about how amazing you're going to look with this a.m. routine.
Finishing cardio like you’re not internally dying.
Spotting someone who didn't wipe down their machine after using it.
Pushing to finish those last few reps on a weight machine.
Leaving the gym knowing you accomplished something before most people have even woken up.
