12 Emotional Stages of Going to the Gym First Thing in the Morning

There's two kinds of people in this world — those who go to the gym first thing in the morning and those who haven't completely lost their minds. Let's face it: it's not easy squeezing in a sweat sesh every day, much less before your brain is even fully awake. Maybe you forego that extra hour of sleep in the morning to hit the gym so that you can be the epitome of health. Or maybe you're striving to complete a marathon. Or maybe you swore that this would be the year that you would finally show off chiseled abs. Or maybe it's really just so you can justify that nightly bowl of ice cream. But whichever it may be, it's your own personal goals that get you to leave your warm bed. Hey, not all heroes wear capes . . . some wear Nikes and tights.