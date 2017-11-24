 Skip Nav
25 Great Fitness Gifts, and They're All Under $25!

If you have a fit friend with a special day coming up, we're here to help you score the perfect gift — without breaking the bank. We've rounded up 25 gifts, with selections for the runner, yogi, cyclist, and overall fitness freak. Your wallet will appreciate that all these finds are under $25.

jewel-toned water bottle
$25
from swellbottle.com
Buy Now
"Oh My Quad" tank
$24
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Procizion Vegetable Spiral Slicer
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Grid Mini
$25
from tptherapy.com
Buy Now
Smartwool
Women's Phd Ski Light Elite Paisley Socks
$24.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Smartwool Socks
"stronger than yesterday" cuff bracelet
$15
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Tone It Up Resistance Bands
$18
from my.toneitup.com
Buy Now
Fitlosophy "Goal Getter" Fitspiration Journal
$17
from getfitbook.com
Buy Now
bike bell
$16
from mikesbikes.com
Buy Now
Old Navy
High-Rise Compression Crops for Women
$22
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Activewear Pants
Philosophie plant-based protein powders
$15
from thephilosophie.com
Buy Now
Tabletop Oil Mister
$24
from williams-sonoma.com
Buy Now
Amika
Perk Up Dry Shampoo
$24
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Amika Dry Hair Shampoo
Kaiman goggles
$20
from swimoutlet.com
Buy Now
adidas
Fighter 6-pk. Headband Set
$12
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more adidas Hair Accessories
Skullcandy Chops Bud
$20
from skullcandy.com
Buy Now
Manduka The Commuter Sling
$16
from manduka.com
Buy Now
GapFit Heathered Racer Camis
$25
from gap.com
Buy Now
Believe Journal
$22
from believeiam.com
Buy Now
Oster Blend-N-Go MyBlend Blender
$25
from oster.com
Buy Now
Mind Over Matter Necklace
$21
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Tea For One set
$18
from brookstone.com
Buy Now
Swiftwick Performance Compression Socks
$25
from swiftwick.com
Buy Now
Stay Strong Poster
$9
from etsy.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $25Fitness GiftsFitness GearWorkoutsGift GuideHolidayWorkout ClothesAdidas
