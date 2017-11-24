Fitness and Health Gifts Under $25
25 Great Fitness Gifts, and They're All Under $25!
If you have a fit friend with a special day coming up, we're here to help you score the perfect gift — without breaking the bank. We've rounded up 25 gifts, with selections for the runner, yogi, cyclist, and overall fitness freak. Your wallet will appreciate that all these finds are under $25.
Women's Phd Ski Light Elite Paisley Socks
$24.95
from Nordstrom
High-Rise Compression Crops for Women
$22
from Old Navy
